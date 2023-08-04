Woman alleges rape after sedation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on a Zero FIR filed at Angara police station in Andhra Pradesh, Madhura Nagar police registered a rape case against a man for reportedly sedating a young woman and sexually assaulting her. While the accused and victim hail from AP, they stayed in Madhura Nagar for four months, when the alleged offence took place.

As per the complaint, the accused and the victim met in the online lobbies of a popular multiplayer game and became friends.

Subsequently, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship and they started living together in Hyderabad. During this time, the accused clicked obscene images of the victim and blackmailed her to engage in sexual intercourse with him, as per the complaint. A police official said they will record the statements of the owner in whose house they stayed.

