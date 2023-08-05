After hitting Kokapet jackpot, government set to auction Budvel land

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the stunning success of the e-auction of Neopolis Layout in Kokapet on Thursday which fetched Rs 3,319.60 crore for the exchequer, the State government is set to put on sale another land parcel, 100 acres located at Budvel in Rajendranagar, through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The 14 land parcels will be e-auctioned on August 10, each comprising 3.47 acres to 14.33 acres and the cash-strapped State government is expecting to generate a revenue of Rs 3,000-Rs 3,500 crore.

The main advantage of the land at Budvel is its direct access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), close proximity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and the IT corridor.

The State government has developed a multipurpose zone for individuals/agencies for the construction of high-rise buildings for various purposes, multinational and software companies, and others in the layout. The HMDA has put these plots for e-auctioning through MSTC Limited, a government of India enterprise.

The authority has developed internal road networks, utility ducts, storm water drains, pedestrian walkways, tree zones, and street lighting. Apart from this, a dedicated substation and underground cables have been put in place. A water supply distribution network connecting to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) system for all the plots with sewage treatment plants. The internal road widths of 45 metres with an eight-lane carriageway and 36 metres with a six-lane carriageway.

The HMDA officials told TNIE that it has fixed the minimum upset price of Rs 20 crore per acre with an increment bid of 25 lakh per acre or multiple thereof. A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 6, 2023. The last date for registration is August 8, 2023. The last date for EMD payment is August 9, 2023.

Seven plots will go under the hammer in the morning session and the other seven in the afternoon session.

All the plots are encumbrance-free without any litigation, with unlimited FSI, multi-purpose use zone, and excellent road connectivity, ready for immediate construction.

The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land, and time-bound fast-track approvals through a single window. Successful bidders have to pay the first instalment of 33 per cent of the sale value of the plot excluding EMD within seven days. After receipt of the first instalment, the second and final instalments excluding EMD have to be paid within one month.

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the stunning success of the e-auction of Neopolis Layout in Kokapet on Thursday which fetched Rs 3,319.60 crore for the exchequer, the State government is set to put on sale another land parcel, 100 acres located at Budvel in Rajendranagar, through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The 14 land parcels will be e-auctioned on August 10, each comprising 3.47 acres to 14.33 acres and the cash-strapped State government is expecting to generate a revenue of Rs 3,000-Rs 3,500 crore. The main advantage of the land at Budvel is its direct access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), close proximity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and the IT corridor. The State government has developed a multipurpose zone for individuals/agencies for the construction of high-rise buildings for various purposes, multinational and software companies, and others in the layout. The HMDA has put these plots for e-auctioning through MSTC Limited, a government of India enterprise.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The authority has developed internal road networks, utility ducts, storm water drains, pedestrian walkways, tree zones, and street lighting. Apart from this, a dedicated substation and underground cables have been put in place. A water supply distribution network connecting to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) system for all the plots with sewage treatment plants. The internal road widths of 45 metres with an eight-lane carriageway and 36 metres with a six-lane carriageway. The HMDA officials told TNIE that it has fixed the minimum upset price of Rs 20 crore per acre with an increment bid of 25 lakh per acre or multiple thereof. A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 6, 2023. The last date for registration is August 8, 2023. The last date for EMD payment is August 9, 2023. Seven plots will go under the hammer in the morning session and the other seven in the afternoon session. All the plots are encumbrance-free without any litigation, with unlimited FSI, multi-purpose use zone, and excellent road connectivity, ready for immediate construction. The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land, and time-bound fast-track approvals through a single window. Successful bidders have to pay the first instalment of 33 per cent of the sale value of the plot excluding EMD within seven days. After receipt of the first instalment, the second and final instalments excluding EMD have to be paid within one month.