Dine like the royals at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indulge yourself in the opulence of the Rajputana glory as Taj Falaknuma Palace brings the iconic Suvarna Mahal’s exquisite cuisine all the way from Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace. The food pop-up will continue till August 6, bringing the exquisite flavours of Rajasthan right to your table.

Commenting on the occasion, Vijay Shrikent, Area Director, Operations and General Manager, Taj Falaknuma Palace, says, “This exquisite culinary event is a tribute to the rich heritage and delectable flavours of Rajasthan, expertly curated by our esteemed Chef Neeraj Yadav from Suvarna Mahal, Rambagh Palace Jaipur.”

Born out of the exigencies of majestic royalty, iconic wartime ballads and golden sand dunes, the cuisine of Rajasthan truly captures the spirit of resilience as well as imagination of a people in the face of all odds. The five-course royal culinary sojourn made with specially procured spices and herbs from Rajasthan, transports you to an era of Rajput splendour, celebrating the rich heritage of India through a captivating culinary journey.

We started our royal gastronomy journey with Mathania Makai ka Shorba, the corn and mathania chilli soup was flavoursome with the right amount of heat. For our appetizer, we were served Maas ke Soole, Murgh Tikka Shekhawati and Hasrat-E-Husn.

The smoked lamb marinated with regional spices and cooked in tandoor, Maas ke Soole, had an interesting smooth texture. The Murgh Tikka Shekhawati had chicken morsels rubbed with a marinade of cloves, yellow chillies and yoghurt to do the talking. Amongst these non-vegetarian appetizers, the vegetarian one Hasrat-E-Husn, made up of cottage cheese wrapped in saffron and yoghurt, chargrilled in tandoor, stood its ground strong. Not only was the cottage cheese soft and full of flavours, the stuffing of nuts and raisins — a flavour bomb.

Next came the palate cleanser, Jamun sorbet. We were told that they serve the sorbet as a palate cleanser in between courses made up of seasonal fruit. It was time for the most anticipated all-in-one thali featuring the best of Rajasthani cuisine.

The thali had Laal Maas, lamb cooked with chillies, Dhundhar Murgh, chicken cooked with raw mango and saffron, Gatta Curry, gram flour dumpling served in an aromatic gravy of yoghurt, Palak Mangodi, Deep fried lentil dumplings tossed with spinach, Dal Bati Churma, clay oven roasted wheat dumpling drenched in ghee, accompanied with lentil and sweetened coarse semolina, Gatta Murgh Pulao, chicken and gram dumplings tossed with fragrant basmati rice along with Bajre ki Roti and Missi Roti and jaggery. The Laal Maas and Dal Bati Churma came out as the winning dishes from the whole thali experience.

Last but not least, the desserts, Rabdi Malpua, Kesar Kulfi, Badam ka Halwa and Malai Ghewar, made the end of the dining experience sweet but not overly sweet. Interestingly, the Rabdi Malpua made in Rajasthan were different from the ones available in other states. The chef mentioned that the milk-to-flour ratio in Rajasthan is different, where milk is used more in quantity than flour, giving that soft texture. If you want to savour the flavours of the aromatic Dal Bati Churma to the succulent Laal Maas, and enjoy the Rajputana’s culinary heritage, make sure to drop by Taj Falaknuma Palace.

