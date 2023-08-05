Drunk student rams Audi into bike in Hyderabad, man critical

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student, identified as Shreyas Reddy, studying Finance in the US and in Hyderabad for a vacation, hit a two-wheeler from behind with his speeding Audi while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on Road No. 12 in the late hours of Thursday.

The impact left Amir Hussain, 22, hospitalised with critical head injuries. Shreyas was attempting a U-turn while speeding when he hit Hussain’s bike. Passersby alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted Hussain to the hospital and took Shreyas into custody.

The police suspect that Shreyas was driving under the influence of alcohol and collected samples which were sent for forensic analysis. Shreyas was returning from ‘Tabla’, a pub in Punjagutta when the accident occurred.

Masab Tank police have registered a case under IPC Section 337 and plan to alter it to IPC 338 following a medical certificate, considering the seriousness of the injuries sustained by Hussain.

