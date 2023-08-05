Home Cities Hyderabad

International school kids spotted smoking e-cigarettes

Sleuths will be soon sending notices to educational institutions pertaining to minors consuming e-cigarettes.

Published: 05th August 2023 11:20 AM

e-cigarettes

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur SOT is likely to send notices to Khajaguda branch Oakridge and DPS School after the sleuths found a group of school kids smoking e-cigarettes near an eatery located close to school premises.

On their regular rides, SOT sleuths spotted a bunch of young kids near an American multinational fast-food restaurant franchise located in Khajaguda and close to both schools. When the cops went close by, the minor kids allegedly attempted to run away. But when the cops captured them, they confessed they purchased e-cigarettes and are smoking.

Sleuths also identified other college students also consuming e-cigarettes are Amity College, ICFAI, Mahindra University, Sanskrit College, and Akash Institute. Sleuths will be soon sending notices to educational institutions pertaining to minors consuming e-cigarettes.

