Off the track with Sudha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Billionaire philanthropist and business luminary of Hyderabad, Sudha Reddy of the MEIL Group once again made a splash at the prestigious Qatar Goodwood Festival held in England this week.

Widely respected by global luxury fashion houses from around the world, the powerhouse fashionista, Sudha was extended the invitation for the elite horse racing event and grand ball, by iconic Italian jewellery brand Buccellati and the Duke and the Duchess of Richmond.

Her appearance marked her charitable support towards the Markel Magnolia Cup, Education Above All’s; Educate A Child initiative in order to empower thousands of girls and young women to overcome some significant barriers in their lives. A whopping GBP 2.5 bn were raised at the event, towards a project in Malawi providing education and support for children.

As part of her outing, she also attended the Regency Ball hosted at Goodwood House, the residence of the Duke and Duchess, and was treated to the new Buccellati Memoire des Marques book edited by Assouline. The exclusive gala was an unparalleled experience, where Sudha witnessed a candlelit horse race among other once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

For the outing, Sudha opted for none other than ‘couturier to the royals’, Manav Gangwani to dress her for the occasion. She donned a bespoke two-piece ensemble in dusty pink with handwork embroidery for the races. Her gown for the ball was in deep navy hues with a structured corset. It embraced intricate detailing, luxurious fabrics, and timeless elegance, and was a true head-turner! To top it off, Sudha was styled by Buccellati donning a truly exquisite high jewellery necklace in white and yellow gold, set with diamond stones, which took over two years to bring to life, a masterpiece crafted by hand.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the undisputed highlights of the British flat racing season. The world-famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other, attracting many of the world’s elite racehorses who compete for millions of pounds in prize money and Group race accolades. Off the track, unrivalled style, spectacular entertainment and exquisite hospitality experiences complement the thrilling racing action.

HYDERABAD: Billionaire philanthropist and business luminary of Hyderabad, Sudha Reddy of the MEIL Group once again made a splash at the prestigious Qatar Goodwood Festival held in England this week. Widely respected by global luxury fashion houses from around the world, the powerhouse fashionista, Sudha was extended the invitation for the elite horse racing event and grand ball, by iconic Italian jewellery brand Buccellati and the Duke and the Duchess of Richmond. Her appearance marked her charitable support towards the Markel Magnolia Cup, Education Above All’s; Educate A Child initiative in order to empower thousands of girls and young women to overcome some significant barriers in their lives. A whopping GBP 2.5 bn were raised at the event, towards a project in Malawi providing education and support for children. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of her outing, she also attended the Regency Ball hosted at Goodwood House, the residence of the Duke and Duchess, and was treated to the new Buccellati Memoire des Marques book edited by Assouline. The exclusive gala was an unparalleled experience, where Sudha witnessed a candlelit horse race among other once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For the outing, Sudha opted for none other than ‘couturier to the royals’, Manav Gangwani to dress her for the occasion. She donned a bespoke two-piece ensemble in dusty pink with handwork embroidery for the races. Her gown for the ball was in deep navy hues with a structured corset. It embraced intricate detailing, luxurious fabrics, and timeless elegance, and was a true head-turner! To top it off, Sudha was styled by Buccellati donning a truly exquisite high jewellery necklace in white and yellow gold, set with diamond stones, which took over two years to bring to life, a masterpiece crafted by hand. The Qatar Goodwood Festival is one of the undisputed highlights of the British flat racing season. The world-famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other, attracting many of the world’s elite racehorses who compete for millions of pounds in prize money and Group race accolades. Off the track, unrivalled style, spectacular entertainment and exquisite hospitality experiences complement the thrilling racing action.