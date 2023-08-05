Porn film-maker on the run after blackmailing woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A shocking incident of exploitation and blackmail came to light when a woman filed a complaint with the Punjagutta police in Hyderabad. The victim, a wedding planner from Visakhapatnam, alleged that she was victimised by a porn video maker named Bonala Chenna Keshava from Guntur, who had promised her anonymity during the filming.

According to the victim’s statement, Keshava approached her with an offer to act for his website, Blue Film, assuring her that her face would be concealed in the videos. In need of money, the wedding planner agreed to the proposition and the two decided to shoot the content at a hotel in Punjagutta during the second week of July.

The situation took a horrifying turn as Keshava offered the victim alcohol before the shoot. Intoxicated and vulnerable, the victim found herself undressed and filmed in compromising circumstances against her will. She alleged that Keshava had orchestrated the entire situation to exploit and blackmail her.

After the initial incident, Keshava coerced the victim by threatening to publish the explicit video online unless she complied with his demands. Fearing humiliation and public exposure, she reluctantly paid him Rs 15,000. Despite complying with his demands, the victim’s nightmare did not end there. Keshava demanded another Rs 1 lakh, prompting her to finally seek help from the Punjagutta police.

The police have registered a case against Keshava under Sections IPC 354 B and IPC Section 386 (extortion) and have launched a manhunt to trace him. After his mobile phone signals indicated his presence in Guntur, a team of police was formed to capture him and bring him to justice.

