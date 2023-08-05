School students get a taste of deworming in Telangana

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Bitter,” said 11-year-old Zoya with her eyes squeezed, face tightened and tongue dragged out as she tasted the deworming tablet in her school. If her teachers would not have made it compulsory, she would have to spit it out within no time. As the deferred drive of deworming tablets has been initiated by the State government among government schools, there is a need to create awareness among students and parents about the effectiveness of the medicine.

In July, the State undertook a grand initiative of distributing deworming tablets to 99 lakh students aged 1 to 19 via junior colleges, schools, and Anganwadis. Inspired by last year’s success of reaching 96.47 lakh people, the government aimed to expand, adding 2.5 lakh beneficiaries this year. Health Minister T Harish Rao was set to inaugurate, but heavy rains led to school holidays and a postponement.

The schools are being covered in a phased manner. “I did not want to have the tablet. My Mother scolded me for having such a thing and warned me not to eat anything again,” Zoya said further, who is studying at Mahbubia Girls High School. She was well aware of the use of the tablet. A medical team comprising ASHA workers, an Auxiliary Midwifery Nurse and a doctor from nearby Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) distributed the tablets on Thursday.

Whereas, two ASHA workers from Musheerabad UPHC handed over the packets to the in-charge headmaster of Musheerabad Government High School on Friday. The headmaster further handed it over to class teachers who distributed them among the students. “A training was taken on July 15 where we were informed about the importance of the tablet and the way it should be taken,” said Vyankatlakshmi, a teacher in the school. The state government has undertaken training of 41,337 teachers who are expected to supervise the entire administration.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Srikant Gopathi of Bholakpur UPHC said that Albendazole 400 mg tablets are given to children with different recommended dosages according to the age group. For children of 1-2 years half a tablet and for a 3-year-old child, one whole tablet, both crushed, needs to be given. Whereas, other children should chew the entire tablet.

In case a child faces any side effects like lethargy, vomiting or fever, the trained teacher is expected to contact the UPHC immediately. Dr Srikant also said that trained teachers are responsible for convincing parents. A follow-up will be taken up on August 1 catering to students who may not be able to take the tablets due to absenteeism or any unforeseen circumstances.

