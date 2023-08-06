Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Private school PET abuses minor girl for a week, held

The incident came to light after the victim appeared disturbed while she was getting ready to go to school. Upon being questioned by her parents, the girl revealed about the abuse.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old physical education teacher (PET) working in a private school at Attapur was booked by police after he allegedly harassed a minor girl. The man had been working in the school for the past two months and had subjected the victim to harassment during and after his classes for the past one week. The incident came to light after the victim appeared disturbed while she was getting ready to go to school. Upon being questioned by her parents, the girl revealed that the PET had been misbehaving with her in the school.  

Following this, the parents attempted to call the PET’s number, however, his mobile phone was switched off. They then questioned the school management about the issue. However, staffers reportedly supported the accused teacher and replied that they have no idea pertaining to the whereabouts of the PET. 

The parents then protested in front of the school and demanded the PET’s immediate suspension. As news of the misbehaviour spread, parents of other students gathered in front of the school and joined the protest. 
Meanwhile, some students revealed that the PET was present in one of the classrooms. 

Soon, the protesting parents rushed in and dragged the accused out of the school. After being beaten up by the parents, he was handed over to Attapur police.  A case has been registered against him under Section 354D (stalking) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

It can be recalled that a similar incident occurred in the past at DAV School, Banjara Hills, a four and a half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the driver of the institute’s principal.   A case was registered with Banjara Hills police under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act in October 2022. A complaint was registered with the Banjara Hills police and the accused was convicted to 20 years imprisonment. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Child sexual abuse
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp