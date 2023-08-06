Telangana: Private school PET abuses minor girl for a week, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old physical education teacher (PET) working in a private school at Attapur was booked by police after he allegedly harassed a minor girl. The man had been working in the school for the past two months and had subjected the victim to harassment during and after his classes for the past one week. The incident came to light after the victim appeared disturbed while she was getting ready to go to school. Upon being questioned by her parents, the girl revealed that the PET had been misbehaving with her in the school.

Following this, the parents attempted to call the PET’s number, however, his mobile phone was switched off. They then questioned the school management about the issue. However, staffers reportedly supported the accused teacher and replied that they have no idea pertaining to the whereabouts of the PET.

The parents then protested in front of the school and demanded the PET’s immediate suspension. As news of the misbehaviour spread, parents of other students gathered in front of the school and joined the protest.

Meanwhile, some students revealed that the PET was present in one of the classrooms.

Soon, the protesting parents rushed in and dragged the accused out of the school. After being beaten up by the parents, he was handed over to Attapur police. A case has been registered against him under Section 354D (stalking) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

It can be recalled that a similar incident occurred in the past at DAV School, Banjara Hills, a four and a half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the driver of the institute’s principal. A case was registered with Banjara Hills police under Section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act in October 2022. A complaint was registered with the Banjara Hills police and the accused was convicted to 20 years imprisonment.



