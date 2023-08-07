Home Cities Hyderabad

Ikyavedika calls for regularisation of cadres under NHM

They protested against the transfer of power from medical officers to administrative officers and the appointment of Revenue Divisional Officers as hospital administrative officers.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:18 AM

National Health Mission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives from 24 distinct associations representing diverse cadres within the Health Department demanded unconditional regularisation of all cadres currently working under the National Health Mission (NHM) on a contract and outsourcing basis.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Medical and Health All Associations, collectively known as Ikyavedika, put forth regularisation as their central demand in order to provide stability and better employment to essential workers.  

They stressed equal pay for contract workers, citing a Supreme Court judgement and demanded the inclusion of service students in counselling for medical postgraduate seats aimed at equitable opportunities.

They also protested against the transfer of power from medical officers to administrative officers and the appointment of Revenue Divisional Officers as hospital administrative officers.

TAGS
National Health Mission Ikyavedika
