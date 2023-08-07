Home Cities Hyderabad

Man pushes girlfriend to death in Bachupally

Bachupally Inspector Suman Kumar said that eye-witnesses at the spot said that it was an intentional murder and not an accident.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A saleswoman was reportedly pushed to her death by her romantic partner in Bachupally on Sunday. The victim, Prameela, a saleswoman who lived in Bachupally, was pushed by her partner and accused, Tirupathi, a cab driver in Kondapur, in front of a running lorry, resulting in her immediate death.

According to Bachupally Inspector Suman Kumar, Prameela and Tirupati are originally from Kamareddy and have been in a relationship for a year. They had moved to the city to earn their livelihood. The couple had been arguing for a while about getting married, and Prameela is alleged to have called Tirupati to Bachupally to discuss his plans for engagement with another woman that his parents had chosen for him.

Inspector Suman said Prameela had been persistent about marrying him, and even when he asked for two months to clear the issue, she remained adamant, prompting Tirupati to get angry and push her in front of a running lorry. The inspector added that eye-witnesses at the spot said that it was an intentional murder and not an accident.

While the police are claiming that the accused is still absconding and have traced his mobile phone location, sources suggest that both the lorry driver and the accused, Tirupati, are already in custody.

