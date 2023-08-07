Meet on aquatic biological invasions held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the One Week, One Lab programme, CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) organised a consultative meeting on “Collaborative strategies for managing aquatic biological invasions” at the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES-CCMB).

The meeting brought together experts, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders from across India to discuss challenges and explore strategies for managing and mitigating the impacts of aquatic invasive species.

Dr Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, Irrigation and Environment and Science and Technology and chairman of Telangana Biodiversity Board said, “The documentation of invasive species, mechanism of their spread, their impact on environment, food security and health are lacking in today’s date. It is very important to bring out this information.”

Discussions were also held on various aspects of aquatic biological invasions such as the aquatic biodiversity of Telangana, the role of the aquarium pet industry in invasions and tools and techniques to counter aquatic invasions.

HYDERABAD: As part of the One Week, One Lab programme, CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) organised a consultative meeting on “Collaborative strategies for managing aquatic biological invasions” at the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES-CCMB). The meeting brought together experts, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders from across India to discuss challenges and explore strategies for managing and mitigating the impacts of aquatic invasive species. Dr Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, Irrigation and Environment and Science and Technology and chairman of Telangana Biodiversity Board said, “The documentation of invasive species, mechanism of their spread, their impact on environment, food security and health are lacking in today’s date. It is very important to bring out this information.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Discussions were also held on various aspects of aquatic biological invasions such as the aquatic biodiversity of Telangana, the role of the aquarium pet industry in invasions and tools and techniques to counter aquatic invasions.