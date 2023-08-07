Home Cities Hyderabad

Meet on aquatic biological invasions held in Hyderabad

Discussions were held on various aspects of aquatic biological invasions such as the aquatic biodiversity of Telangana.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the One Week, One Lab programme, CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) organised a  consultative meeting on “Collaborative strategies for managing aquatic biological invasions” at the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES-CCMB).

The meeting brought together experts, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders from across India to discuss challenges and explore strategies for managing and mitigating the impacts of aquatic invasive species.

Dr Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, Irrigation and Environment and Science and Technology and chairman of Telangana Biodiversity Board said, “The documentation of invasive species, mechanism of their spread, their impact on environment, food security and health are lacking in today’s date. It is  very important to bring out this information.”

Discussions were also held on various aspects of aquatic biological invasions such as the aquatic biodiversity of Telangana, the role of the aquarium pet industry in invasions and tools and techniques to counter aquatic invasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSIR Centre for Cellular and Molecular biology Aquatic life
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp