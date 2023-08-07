Somalian man in Hyderabad for medical treatment falls off stairs, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man from the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ali Suleiman Ahmed, who had come to the city for epilepsy treatment, passed away due to injuries sustained during a fall on Sunday.

On the day of the incident, Ahmed woke up around 4.30 in the morning and was heading downstairs to use the washroom when he slipped on the stairs, causing him to lose balance and fall against the side walls and glass railings, resulting in a bleeding injury to his forehead, police said. The police watchman at the scene witnessed the incident, offered his help, and the CCTV footage also recorded the fall.

Despite the injury, Ahmed managed to make his way to the ground floor and sat on the stairs of a nearby shop. However, he suddenly experienced seizures, and concerned onlookers who witnessed the incident immediately called for medical help, and ‘108 emergency services’ arrived promptly.

They provided him with first aid and dressing for his injuries and managed to control his seizures.

Subsequently, he was taken back to his rented penthouse in Paramount Colony for rest and recovery. Later in the afternoon, when his friends visited him, they found him dead. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, and investigations are underway, said police.

