Home Cities Hyderabad

Somalian man in Hyderabad for medical treatment falls off stairs, dies

After the fall, the man managed to make his way to the ground floor and sat on the stairs of a nearby shop.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man from the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ali Suleiman Ahmed, who had come to the city for epilepsy treatment, passed away due to injuries sustained during a fall on Sunday.

On the day of the incident, Ahmed woke up around 4.30 in the morning and was heading downstairs to use the washroom when he slipped on the stairs, causing him to lose balance and fall against the side walls and glass railings, resulting in a bleeding injury to his forehead, police said. The police watchman at the scene witnessed the incident, offered his help, and the CCTV footage also recorded the fall.

Despite the injury, Ahmed managed to make his way to the ground floor and sat on the stairs of a nearby shop. However, he suddenly experienced seizures, and concerned onlookers who witnessed the incident immediately called for medical help, and ‘108 emergency services’ arrived promptly.

They provided him with first aid and dressing for his injuries and managed to control his seizures.

Subsequently, he was taken back to his rented penthouse in Paramount Colony for rest and recovery. Later in the afternoon, when his friends visited him, they found him dead. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, and investigations are underway, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidentdeathSomalia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp