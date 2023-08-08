IIT-Hyderabad woman student from Odisha dies by suicide in hostel room

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 24-year-old, Mamaita, who was studying M Tech, died by suicide at IIT (H) premises late Monday night by hanging herself. She is a native of Odisha.

In the suicide letter, purportedly writen by her, she stated that she was ending her life as she could not bear the academic pressure.

The body was shifted to government hospital of Sangareddy in the wee hours of Tuesday.

ALSO READ | IIT suicides reveal toxic mix of academic pressure, official apathy and discrimination

Recently, an IIT (B) tech student Karteek, a native at Nalgonda district, died by suicide by jumping into the sea at Vishakha in Andhra Pradesh. In the last two years, around four students of IIT ( H) died by suicide.

This is the second suicide of an IIT-Hyderabad student in a span of a month.

According to a police official of Sangareddy Rural police station, some worried classmates went to the room and found her hanging after she did not come for lunch and dinner on Monday.

The IIT authorities informed the police about the incident and a case was registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(With inputs from PTI)

