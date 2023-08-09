Illegal mining in Karimnagar: NGT adjourns hearing to August 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has adjourned the final hearing for a petition concerning the alleged illicit coloured granite mining, stone crushing and stone polishing industries in Karimnagar district to August 29.

Perala Shekhar Rao, a State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, had approached the NGT last year asserting that numerous quarries in the region operate without valid authorisation from the authorities. He had also alleged that those possessing leases are engaging in excessive mining activities.

The southern bench of the NGT had issued notices to a total of 13 entities, including the Union of India, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SCIAA), Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), mining authorities and relevant Agriculture and Health departments, alongside granite mining companies.

During the proceedings, the bench observed that the petitioner’s description of individuals breaching regulations was ‘vague’, and noted that the application itself wasn’t properly framed.

A report submitted by the Assistant Director of Mines and Geology, Karimnagar, says that 324 leases have been granted within Karimnagar, 57 in Rajanna-Sircilla, 84 in Peddapalli and 65 in Jagtial. The report stated that these quarries possess environmental clearance from SCIAA.

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has adjourned the final hearing for a petition concerning the alleged illicit coloured granite mining, stone crushing and stone polishing industries in Karimnagar district to August 29. Perala Shekhar Rao, a State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, had approached the NGT last year asserting that numerous quarries in the region operate without valid authorisation from the authorities. He had also alleged that those possessing leases are engaging in excessive mining activities. The southern bench of the NGT had issued notices to a total of 13 entities, including the Union of India, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SCIAA), Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), mining authorities and relevant Agriculture and Health departments, alongside granite mining companies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the proceedings, the bench observed that the petitioner’s description of individuals breaching regulations was ‘vague’, and noted that the application itself wasn’t properly framed. A report submitted by the Assistant Director of Mines and Geology, Karimnagar, says that 324 leases have been granted within Karimnagar, 57 in Rajanna-Sircilla, 84 in Peddapalli and 65 in Jagtial. The report stated that these quarries possess environmental clearance from SCIAA.