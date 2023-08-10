Allure of black metal jewellery

Bhanuja Paladi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Black metal jewellery has had timeless significance in Indian culture and it is still a part of every girl’s collection. Be it jhumkas, nose-pins, chokers, long necklaces, bracelets or anklets, black metal jewellery covers all the aesthetics. The style quotient of these pieces changes every season and people adapt to the new trends accordingly. Black metal jewellery goes with almost everything, be it traditional Chikankari sets, regular kurta sets, sarees and even the popular Indo-western looks, they practically look good with everything.

Inspired by the dark edgy characteristics, black metal jewellery has numerous designs including traditional and modern jewellery pieces. People belonging to different states and cultures wear different designs to associate it with their identity, interests, beliefs, music tastes, and individuality.

There are broadly three kinds of metal used in this jewellery, regular black metal, German silver and oxidized metal. German silver has the best quality of metal and is non-allergic to skin. It has a copper shade which gives a retro look. Oxidized metal on the other hand has two varieties, one has a silver tinge while the other has a black tinge infused onto the jewellery.

The most famous place to get black metal jewellery in Hyderabad would be General Bazaar followed by Begum Bazaar, Badichowdi and Sultan Bazaar. If you are looking for online options, brands like Teejh, Alankaara and Creative Zeal are pretty good options to consider. However, most of the black metal stock is manufactured in the state of Rajasthan followed by Kolkata and Mumbai. When asked about how black metal jewellery is always a popular option in the market, Riya Batra, the founder of the Alankaraa said, “The blackened or dark gray colour of black metal jewellery makes it easy to pair with various outfits and colours. It acts as a neutral accessory that can complement different ensembles. Black metal jewellery has cultural significance in various regions and societies. It’s often associated with specific artisan techniques and craftsmanship, adding a layer of cultural richness and artistic value to the pieces.”

Talking about the current popular pieces, Sudha Rani, owner of Labelle Emporium store said, “Black metal ear cuffs are really popular among the people right now. They come in various designs and are made in such a way that they can be pressed onto the earlobe without any requirement of an extra piercing and hence are easier to put on.” Sapna Wadhwani of Creative Zeal said, “Antique jewellery is extremely popular in the market right now.”

Black metal jewellery has a significant market in all parts of the country, both men and women of all ages love flaunting them in their own style. Some prefer small and minimalistic pieces while others love experimenting with these versatile pieces of jewellery by making them into statement pieces. Considering the current market status, we can safely say that these classic and timeless pieces of jewellery are here to stay forever.

