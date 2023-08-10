Intricate artistry

Bhanuja Paladi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maggam work is a traditional form of Indian embroidery art done on silk fabrics as a decorative element to clothing. For centuries, silk fabric has been a symbol of royalty and the rich heritage of India and the different kinds of embroidery are a symbol of the diversity of the country. The word “Maggam” comes from Telugu meaning “embroidery.” Maggam work is a type of embroidery involving needlework using threads, beads, sequins and stones braided onto the fabric.

Maggam work is mainly a symbol of festivity and wedding ceremonies in India. It is commonly used to embellish traditional Indian garments like sarees, lehengas, salwar suits, and even accessories like bags and shoes. Skilled artisans, usually women, perform this intricate handiwork which requires a high level of precision and artistry.

Talking about Maggam work in Hyderabad, it is famous in both South Indian traditional attire and also Mughlai attire. The colours for the South Indian attires include shades of red, green, yellow, and pink amongst others. When asked about the popular designs and price range, Keerthi Priya, an entrepreneur of Maggam work, said, “The floral and geometric designs are famous in the market right now and coming to the prices, the simple work blouses are around Rs 1,500 and depending on the work, the prices can go up to Rs 6,000.” In Hyderabad, you can visit local markets like General Bazaar, Sultan Bazaar, Begum Bazaar and Badichowdi for the making. The prices differ according to the intricacy of the work and design. Heavier the design, the pricier the service.

Maggam work requires a tight frame to hold the cloth, and this frame is designed with the same principles as that of the traditional Khatla found in most Indian villages even today. This work is hence also called Khatla work. The South Indian designs include cultural elements like peacocks, bells, temple embroidery and many such elements. When asked about the making of Maggam work, Shaik Allahmahin who works at a Maggam store in Moosarambagh said, “We first spread the fabric over the wooden edges and fix it to them, then we use a needle and various kinds of beads, and stones to do the work. It takes around 4-5 days to make a fully designed blouse.”

Maggam work continues to be highly valued and sought after, for its exquisite craftsmanship and the elegance it adds to garments and accessories. It still remains the most preferred and exquisite work for the wedding and royal festivities across the country.

HYDERABAD: Maggam work is a traditional form of Indian embroidery art done on silk fabrics as a decorative element to clothing. For centuries, silk fabric has been a symbol of royalty and the rich heritage of India and the different kinds of embroidery are a symbol of the diversity of the country. The word “Maggam” comes from Telugu meaning “embroidery.” Maggam work is a type of embroidery involving needlework using threads, beads, sequins and stones braided onto the fabric. Maggam work is mainly a symbol of festivity and wedding ceremonies in India. It is commonly used to embellish traditional Indian garments like sarees, lehengas, salwar suits, and even accessories like bags and shoes. Skilled artisans, usually women, perform this intricate handiwork which requires a high level of precision and artistry. Talking about Maggam work in Hyderabad, it is famous in both South Indian traditional attire and also Mughlai attire. The colours for the South Indian attires include shades of red, green, yellow, and pink amongst others. When asked about the popular designs and price range, Keerthi Priya, an entrepreneur of Maggam work, said, “The floral and geometric designs are famous in the market right now and coming to the prices, the simple work blouses are around Rs 1,500 and depending on the work, the prices can go up to Rs 6,000.” In Hyderabad, you can visit local markets like General Bazaar, Sultan Bazaar, Begum Bazaar and Badichowdi for the making. The prices differ according to the intricacy of the work and design. Heavier the design, the pricier the service.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Maggam work requires a tight frame to hold the cloth, and this frame is designed with the same principles as that of the traditional Khatla found in most Indian villages even today. This work is hence also called Khatla work. The South Indian designs include cultural elements like peacocks, bells, temple embroidery and many such elements. When asked about the making of Maggam work, Shaik Allahmahin who works at a Maggam store in Moosarambagh said, “We first spread the fabric over the wooden edges and fix it to them, then we use a needle and various kinds of beads, and stones to do the work. It takes around 4-5 days to make a fully designed blouse.” Maggam work continues to be highly valued and sought after, for its exquisite craftsmanship and the elegance it adds to garments and accessories. It still remains the most preferred and exquisite work for the wedding and royal festivities across the country.