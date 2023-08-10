Redefining glamour with Malaika Arora

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anastasia Beverly Hills, the iconic International beauty brand known as the pioneer in eyebrow products and high-quality makeup, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an equally iconic and multi-dimensional artist Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador in India. Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style and glamour truly embodies the brand’s core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression.

Talking about her initial thoughts when the brand approached her with the offer of being the brand ambassador in India, she says, “Whenever eyebrows are mentioned, Anastasia Beverly Hills is the first brand that comes to mind, thanks to her exceptional work. For as long as I can remember, I have been using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz to perfect my eyebrows. I admire its convenience as a hassle-free eyebrow product that effortlessly enhances one’s brows. It has become an essential part of my beauty routine, and I can’t imagine achieving my desired look without it.”

Further adding, “The reason I said yes to being their Indian Brand Ambassador was first, I love the brand for its iconic brow products. Secondly, the core values of Anastasia Beverly Hills are what differentiates them from the many other brands available in the market. They firmly believe that you are beautiful and want to be a part of your beauty journey by enhancing your features without changing anything about you. They believe in self-love and self-expression through makeup and boosting your self-confidence by being exactly who you are.”

Interestingly, Malaika always has the brand’s Brow Wiz product in her bag, prepared for unexpected situations or spontaneous outings. A versatile personality, Malaika has established herself as a model, actress, dancer, and television personality. Her journey from being a VJ to becoming a style icon and a symbol of empowerment has captivated the hearts of millions. “To me, fashion is a way to mirror my mood and emotions. It serves as a means to express myself through my outfits. I find it fascinating how a subtle adjustment or a few changes here and there can transform a simple look into a glamorous one. Fashion allows me the freedom to showcase different facets of my personality and emotions through the clothing I wear,” she shares.

Elaborating about the latest makeup trends which she loves, Malaika says, “One trend that I’m currently loving is how people are experimenting with their eyebrows while keeping the base makeup simple. Many are opting for a pink-toned blush to add a touch of colour to their look. It’s a refreshing and chic approach to enhance the overall appearance.”

Being fashionable is no joke and putting the best foot forward in all her public appearances is a huge task at hand. “I truly believe that fashion is a reflection of my mood and emotions. Dressing up is something I enjoy immensely, and fortunately, I have the privilege of working with some of the finest stylists in the country. Their expertise enhances my overall fashion experience and allows me to express myself even more creatively,” she concludes.

HYDERABAD: Anastasia Beverly Hills, the iconic International beauty brand known as the pioneer in eyebrow products and high-quality makeup, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an equally iconic and multi-dimensional artist Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador in India. Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style and glamour truly embodies the brand’s core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression. Talking about her initial thoughts when the brand approached her with the offer of being the brand ambassador in India, she says, “Whenever eyebrows are mentioned, Anastasia Beverly Hills is the first brand that comes to mind, thanks to her exceptional work. For as long as I can remember, I have been using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz to perfect my eyebrows. I admire its convenience as a hassle-free eyebrow product that effortlessly enhances one’s brows. It has become an essential part of my beauty routine, and I can’t imagine achieving my desired look without it.” Further adding, “The reason I said yes to being their Indian Brand Ambassador was first, I love the brand for its iconic brow products. Secondly, the core values of Anastasia Beverly Hills are what differentiates them from the many other brands available in the market. They firmly believe that you are beautiful and want to be a part of your beauty journey by enhancing your features without changing anything about you. They believe in self-love and self-expression through makeup and boosting your self-confidence by being exactly who you are.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, Malaika always has the brand’s Brow Wiz product in her bag, prepared for unexpected situations or spontaneous outings. A versatile personality, Malaika has established herself as a model, actress, dancer, and television personality. Her journey from being a VJ to becoming a style icon and a symbol of empowerment has captivated the hearts of millions. “To me, fashion is a way to mirror my mood and emotions. It serves as a means to express myself through my outfits. I find it fascinating how a subtle adjustment or a few changes here and there can transform a simple look into a glamorous one. Fashion allows me the freedom to showcase different facets of my personality and emotions through the clothing I wear,” she shares. Elaborating about the latest makeup trends which she loves, Malaika says, “One trend that I’m currently loving is how people are experimenting with their eyebrows while keeping the base makeup simple. Many are opting for a pink-toned blush to add a touch of colour to their look. It’s a refreshing and chic approach to enhance the overall appearance.” Being fashionable is no joke and putting the best foot forward in all her public appearances is a huge task at hand. “I truly believe that fashion is a reflection of my mood and emotions. Dressing up is something I enjoy immensely, and fortunately, I have the privilege of working with some of the finest stylists in the country. Their expertise enhances my overall fashion experience and allows me to express myself even more creatively,” she concludes.