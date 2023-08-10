Home Cities Hyderabad

Redefining glamour with Malaika Arora

Being fashionable is no joke and putting the best foot forward in all her public appearances is a huge task at hand.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Malaika Arora. (Photo | Express)

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anastasia Beverly Hills, the iconic International beauty brand known as the pioneer in eyebrow products and high-quality makeup, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an equally iconic and multi-dimensional artist Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador in India. Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style and glamour truly embodies the brand’s core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression.

Talking about her initial thoughts when the brand approached her with the offer of being the brand ambassador in India, she says, “Whenever eyebrows are mentioned, Anastasia Beverly Hills is the first brand that comes to mind, thanks to her exceptional work. For as long as I can remember, I have been using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz to perfect my eyebrows. I admire its convenience as a hassle-free eyebrow product that effortlessly enhances one’s brows. It has become an essential part of my beauty routine, and I can’t imagine achieving my desired look without it.”

Further adding, “The reason I said yes to being their Indian Brand Ambassador was first, I love the brand for its iconic brow products. Secondly, the core values of Anastasia Beverly Hills are what differentiates them from the many other brands available in the market.  They firmly believe that you are beautiful and want to be a part of your beauty journey by enhancing your features without changing anything about you. They believe in self-love and self-expression through makeup and boosting your self-confidence by being exactly who you are.”

Interestingly, Malaika always has the brand’s Brow Wiz product in her bag, prepared for unexpected situations or spontaneous outings. A versatile personality, Malaika has established herself as a model, actress, dancer, and television personality. Her journey from being a VJ to becoming a style icon and a symbol of empowerment has captivated the hearts of millions. “To me, fashion is a way to mirror my mood and emotions. It serves as a means to express myself through my outfits. I find it fascinating how a subtle adjustment or a few changes here and there can transform a simple look into a glamorous one. Fashion allows me the freedom to showcase different facets of my personality and emotions through the clothing I wear,” she shares.

Elaborating about the latest makeup trends which she loves, Malaika says, “One trend that I’m currently loving is how people are experimenting with their eyebrows while keeping the base makeup simple. Many are opting for a pink-toned blush to add a touch of colour to their look. It’s a refreshing and chic approach to enhance the overall appearance.”

Being fashionable is no joke and putting the best foot forward in all her public appearances is a huge task at hand. “I truly believe that fashion is a reflection of my mood and emotions. Dressing up is something I enjoy immensely, and fortunately, I have the privilege of working with some of the finest stylists in the country. Their expertise enhances my overall fashion experience and allows me to express myself even more creatively,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fashionMAKEUPAnastasia Beverly Hills
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp