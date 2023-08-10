Student battling with rare lung disease seeks help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A second-year engineering student belonging to an underprivileged family, Karthik Kuntala, aged 20, has been grappling with a rare medical condition known as Interstitial Lung Disease Pleuroparenchymal Fibroelastosis (ILD-PPFE). This uncommon ailment affects merely one in a lakh individuals and necessitates lung transplantation for treatment.

Hailing from Korremula village in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Karthik’s father, Chandrasekhar, operates a small photo studio in the village. He is currently enrolled in an engineering programme at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology

Recently, doctors at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad revealed that Karthik’s lung infection has worsened, necessitating a transplant. The estimated cost for this procedure is approximately Rs 30 lakh. Karthik’s blood group, AB positive, poses a challenge in finding a suitable match for transplantation, given its rarity.

Those willing to contribute can transfer funds to the following account details: Account number: 5648158977, IFSC: KKBK0000563, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dilsukhnagar branch. Additionally, donations can be made through UPI applications like GPay, PhonePe, or PayTM to 701-377-0791.

HYDERABAD: A second-year engineering student belonging to an underprivileged family, Karthik Kuntala, aged 20, has been grappling with a rare medical condition known as Interstitial Lung Disease Pleuroparenchymal Fibroelastosis (ILD-PPFE). This uncommon ailment affects merely one in a lakh individuals and necessitates lung transplantation for treatment. Hailing from Korremula village in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Karthik’s father, Chandrasekhar, operates a small photo studio in the village. He is currently enrolled in an engineering programme at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology Recently, doctors at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad revealed that Karthik’s lung infection has worsened, necessitating a transplant. The estimated cost for this procedure is approximately Rs 30 lakh. Karthik’s blood group, AB positive, poses a challenge in finding a suitable match for transplantation, given its rarity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Those willing to contribute can transfer funds to the following account details: Account number: 5648158977, IFSC: KKBK0000563, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dilsukhnagar branch. Additionally, donations can be made through UPI applications like GPay, PhonePe, or PayTM to 701-377-0791.