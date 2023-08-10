Telangana government set to e-auction 28 prime plots, eyes Rs 500 crore revenue

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has drawn fresh plans to e-auction another 28 large-sized prime land parcels spread over three districts of Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy on August 18. The HMDA is expecting to generate a revenue of around Rs 500 crore plus through the e-auction of these land parcels.

The State government through the HMDA issued a fresh notification on Wednesday to e-auction eight plots in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri (eight), and Sangareddy (10). The size of the 28 plots ranges from 530 square yards to 8,591 square yards. For different plots, the HMDA has fixed the minimum upset price from a minimum of Rs 12,000 per sq. yd to a maximum of Rs 65,000 sq.yd with an increment bid at 1,000 per sq. yd or multiple thereof.

The last date for registration (Rs 1,180) is August 16. The EMD is fixed at Rs 5 lakh per plot. The HMDA has put 14 plots for e-auctioning through MSTC Limited, a Government of India Enterprise. For the Kokapet land parcel of 8591 sq. yds in Survey number 144 of Kokapet, and for two Nallagandla plots in Serilingampally, Rs 65,000 per sq. yd has been fixed by the HMDA.

HMDA officials told TNIE that eight land parcels that will go under the hammer in Rangareddy are located at Kokapet (8,591 sq. yds), Manchirevula (5,082 sq. yds), Bairagiguda and Peeramcheruvu in Gandipet. Two in Nallagandla, one in Chandanagar of Serilingampally, and one in Budvel of Rajendranagar.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri District, eight plots will be e-auctioned at Bachupally (2), Gandimaisamma Dundigal (4), Medipally (1) and Suraram (1). In Sangareddy district, 10 plots will be auctioned online at Ameenpur (5), R C Puram (2), and Patancheru areas (3). The e-auctions will be conducted in two sessions from 11 am to 2 pm in the first session and the remaining plots in the second session.

All the plots are encumbrance free without any litigation, unlimited FSI, and multi-purpose use zone. These plots are fully developed plots with all amenities, including excellent road connectivity, and drinking water. Sixty per cent of the layout is allotted for open spaces and parks. The layout is one of the most modern developments that will present immense possibilities for individuals, groups of individuals, joint partnership companies, firms, and developers.

These plots are ready for immediate construction. The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land, time-bound fast track approvals through a single window, multiple use zones for office space, IT, residential, institutional, commercial, and mixed-use, they added.

