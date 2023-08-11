Home Cities Hyderabad

Auction impact: Owning house now even harder

Astronomical prices quoted by bidders during the auction of lands in Kokapet and Budvel has meant that the dream of the common man to purchase property in the surrounding areas is now beyond reach.

Published: 11th August 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The astronomical prices quoted by bidders during the auction of lands in Kokapet and Budvel has meant that the dream of the common man to purchase property in the surrounding areas is now beyond reach, as prices of plots and flats are projected to surge by a minimum of 20 per cent.

While the government is raking in substantial revenue through these land auctions, the consequence is a surge in real estate costs in these localities and neighbouring regions, rendering properties unaffordable, particularly for middle-class and salaried individuals.

For instance, areas like Kismatpur, Bandlaguda, Narsingi, and Peerancheru, adjacent to Budvel, are expected to witness land rates ballooning by at least 20 per cent in the near future. Over the past two years, land rates have doubled, with prices per square yard escalating from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The situation is particularly dire in the Kokapet vicinity, where an average individual finds it difficult to purchase land as it has been largely claimed by developers.

Consequently, purchasing a 200-square-yard plot for an independent house in this area could cost a minimum of Rs 2 crore. The scenario is similarly daunting for apartments, with rates in Kismatpur and Bandlaguda soaring to Rs 7,000 per square foot, potentially rising further from the previous range of Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000 per square foot.

Indrasena Reddy, president-elect of CREDAI Telangana, explained to TNIE that the attraction of the Kokapet and Budvel areas lies in their excellent connectivity to the airport and proximity to numerous international schools. Moreover, the financial district is only a 10-minute ride away from Budvel. These factors have transformed these regions into prime hubs for developers, with multiple residential projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticised the  State government for artificially inflating land prices in Greater Hyderabad, making it virtually impossible for middle-class citizens to own homes or plots. TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said that while it’s common for State governments to sell land for revenue generation, the extreme surge in land prices has raised concerns.

This strategy inadvertently benefits a few affluent individuals, while adversely affecting middle-class families who had previously sought affordability in areas like Attapur, Miyapur, Rajender Nagar, and Hafeezpet, he added.

The spokesperson said that the aftermath of the Kokapet auction is predicted to trigger a ripple effect, leading realtors to escalate prices of existing projects.  While this approach may initially boost state revenues, the long-term impact could exacerbate housing challenges in Greater Hyderabad, leading to a more pressing affordability crisis, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp