Auction impact: Owning house now even harder

HYDERABAD: The astronomical prices quoted by bidders during the auction of lands in Kokapet and Budvel has meant that the dream of the common man to purchase property in the surrounding areas is now beyond reach, as prices of plots and flats are projected to surge by a minimum of 20 per cent.

While the government is raking in substantial revenue through these land auctions, the consequence is a surge in real estate costs in these localities and neighbouring regions, rendering properties unaffordable, particularly for middle-class and salaried individuals.

For instance, areas like Kismatpur, Bandlaguda, Narsingi, and Peerancheru, adjacent to Budvel, are expected to witness land rates ballooning by at least 20 per cent in the near future. Over the past two years, land rates have doubled, with prices per square yard escalating from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The situation is particularly dire in the Kokapet vicinity, where an average individual finds it difficult to purchase land as it has been largely claimed by developers.

Consequently, purchasing a 200-square-yard plot for an independent house in this area could cost a minimum of Rs 2 crore. The scenario is similarly daunting for apartments, with rates in Kismatpur and Bandlaguda soaring to Rs 7,000 per square foot, potentially rising further from the previous range of Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000 per square foot.

Indrasena Reddy, president-elect of CREDAI Telangana, explained to TNIE that the attraction of the Kokapet and Budvel areas lies in their excellent connectivity to the airport and proximity to numerous international schools. Moreover, the financial district is only a 10-minute ride away from Budvel. These factors have transformed these regions into prime hubs for developers, with multiple residential projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticised the State government for artificially inflating land prices in Greater Hyderabad, making it virtually impossible for middle-class citizens to own homes or plots. TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said that while it’s common for State governments to sell land for revenue generation, the extreme surge in land prices has raised concerns.

This strategy inadvertently benefits a few affluent individuals, while adversely affecting middle-class families who had previously sought affordability in areas like Attapur, Miyapur, Rajender Nagar, and Hafeezpet, he added.

The spokesperson said that the aftermath of the Kokapet auction is predicted to trigger a ripple effect, leading realtors to escalate prices of existing projects. While this approach may initially boost state revenues, the long-term impact could exacerbate housing challenges in Greater Hyderabad, leading to a more pressing affordability crisis, he added.

