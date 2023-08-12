All land auction proceeds go to government, HMDA to rely on bldg permits for revenue

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was entrusted with the responsibility of developing and e-auctioning Neopolis layout in Kokapet, Budvel, Mokila and Shabad layouts, which it did with aplomb generating a total revenue of Rs 7,100 crore for the government.

All the proceeds from the e-auction would go to the State government treasury. But, what does the HMDA gain from this exercise? Nothing. The only consolation for Hyderabad’s urban planning agency is that it can generate revenues by issuing building permissions to the bidders who bagged the plots in all these four layouts.

The four layouts which generated a whopping Rs 7,100 crore include Neopolis, Kokapet (Rs 3,319. 60 crore), Budvel (Rs 3,625.73 crore), Mokila (Rs 121.40 crore) and Shabad (Rs 33.06 crore). The State treasury would utilise these proceeds for carrying out developmental works and to implement infrastructure projects and welfare schemes.

As most skyscrapers are going to come up in these four layouts, the HMDA town planning wing will generate revenue in the form of building fees, developmental charges and special impact fees, which will run into a few crores and this will be the only source of regular revenue for the authority.

Speaking to TNIE, sources in the HMDA said: “We are working for the government. It is our responsibility to develop the layouts and hand it over to the State government. We are happy that the responsibility of developing layouts and e-auctioning of plots was given to us. All these lands belong to the government and not to HMDA. The issue of seeking of a share in the proceeds does not arise.”

“The HMDA is going to receive substantial revenues from building permissions and other fees. The same would be utilised for the creation of civic infrastructure like laying of roads, flyovers, parks and others,” he added.

However, the State government will bear the cost for the development of social infrastructure such as laying internal road networks provided with utility ducts, stormwater drains, and pedestrian walkways with street light illumination. Provision for a dedicated electric power substation with underground cables, a water supply distribution network connecting to the HMWS&SB system for all the plots with sewage treatment plants.

The bidders have to pay the remaining amount in instalments of 33 per cent of the sale value of the plot excluding EMD within seven days.

