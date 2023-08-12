Let your heart flow 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allowing one’s thoughts and emotions to flow unbound and giving them a visual expression is a transformative process. With a similar experience, artist LNV Srinivas, who has been an associate professor at the Department of fine arts, S N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad since 2009, will be presenting his year-long rigorously researched artwork at Chitramayee State Gallery of Arts from August 12 to 15.

Titled Dhriti Samskara, the artwork is a result of his interaction with his students over the years and with artists making contemporary art in India and abroad. Being inspired by nature, some of these pieces are structured in the landscape format. A Sun, moon, mountain, or something like a bird in flight, all made in free-spirited lines, move across differently composed works. At times, his daughter Dhriti’s tiny drawings also silently trickle down in his pictorial space. What remains common throughout is that the visual elements move unbound, crawling, sliding, and flying from one image to the other.

The materials Srinivas used to render such multifarious visual effects include a simple engineered wood called medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and commercial printing inks. The subtlety of these works does not make the usage of these materials evident. “These forms were made using printing ink and applying it evenly on the wood surface and creating layers by layers. I think it was about 14 layers of coloured images on one single print. It’s a kind of dialogue with the contemporary art happening around me and the interaction and sessions I’m doing with my students, helping me to evolve my visual language,” he said.

On being asked how he worked out the title for this exhibition, he said, “It’s a reflection of subtle emotions being expressed on a surface without interference. I express free emotions on different surfaces very firmly, without any kind of manipulation. Just direct flow. I was able to capture a very stable and honest expression, letting the predisposition of images lodged at a subconscious level come out freely. I’m also trying to look at them as this process takes place. When these flow onto the surface, I allow them to be there.”

This translation of mental dispositions into art allows for inter-subjective knowledge and awareness. As an artist, this awareness unfolded a zone of a sensory and perceptual culmination of images for Srinivas that shaped these works. It also involved a process of observation and more than that, these forms were felt, sensed, and generated, through another process of being and becoming, through seeing without looking.

We asked him if the interaction between teachers and students can inspire art, to which he replied, “It’s a challenging thought for me. Students come from different kinds of backgrounds and different kinds of ideological inputs. While interacting with them, I always see how innocently and powerfully they express themselves, without holding any kind of fixed formats in their minds and expressing without hesitation. I observed every day and through that, I learned. I tried to evolve myself in 12-13 years of teaching. Earlier, I was known for my abstract artwork but gradually I made a shift to something more direct. My teaching experience has given me a different kind of direction, in terms of putting my subtle notions in a more direct way of expression, through a bit of a representational mode.”

Srinivas also added that his interaction with students and contemporaries alike has received different responses over the years. While those familiar with his artwork are able to see the free flow of emotions as well as the technicalities and labour involved, students and newcomers might not be able to see the tediousness of the process but they are interested in the techniques.

