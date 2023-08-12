Plating perfection

J Sahithi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When we sit down to enjoy a meal at a restaurant or prepare a dish at home, our senses come alive. Taste, smell, texture and even sound play an essential role in shaping the culinary experience. In the culinary world, food presentation goes beyond mere plating; it is an art form that elevates the dining experience to a multi-sensory delight. Beyond the taste and aroma, the visual appeal of a dish plays a crucial role in exciting diners and creating a lasting impression.

Evolution of food presentation

With the birth of culinary aesthetics in ancient civilisations such as Mesopotamia, Egypt and Rome, food presentation held deep cultural significance. Food was arranged meticulously on beautifully crafted plates and platters, often accompanied by ornate garnishes and sculptures made from fruits and vegetables.

During the medieval period, feasting became important, with a strong emphasis on grand displays and centrepieces. In this period, culinary aesthetics took on a more refined and artistic approach. This era emphasised the harmony of colours and flavours with the creation of visually appealing dishes. In Asia, harmonising nature and food with food presentation played a significant role in culinary traditions. For example, in Japanese cuisine, the concept of “wabi-sabi” emphasises the beauty of imperfection and natural simplicity. This can be seen in the artful arrangement of sushi, bento boxes and kaiseki meals. Similarly, Chinese cuisine emphasises the harmony of colours, textures, and flavours resulting in visually stunning and balanced presentations seen in a dish like dim-sum.

In the 20th century, the rise of nouvelle cuisine brought a paradigm shift in food presentation. Influenced by art movements like Impressionism, chefs sought to create visually lighter and more delicate dishes that celebrated the beauty of natural ingredients. In contemporary haute cuisine and molecular gastro, food presentation has reached new heights of creativity and innovation.

The psychology of visual appeal in food

When it comes to food, our senses play a crucial role in shaping our dining experience. The saying “we eat with our eyes first” holds true, as the human brain is wired to process visual information quickly and efficiently.

The human brain is highly attuned to visual information. When presented with a dish, our eyes swiftly capture and process the colours, shapes and arrangement of elements. Researchers have found that when food is visually appealing, it triggers positive emotions even before the first bite, setting the stage for a delightful journey.

The significance of red colour

Colours have an extraordinary ability to evoke emotions and influence our perceptions. In the culinary world, chefs and food stylists carefully select colours to enhance the visual appeal of their creations. For instance, warm and vibrant colours like reds and oranges are associated with energy and excitement, making them ideal for appetisers or dishes to stimulate the palate. On the other hand, cooler tones like blue and green can evoke a sense of calm and freshness, perfect for salads and refreshing desserts.

Red is known to be an appetising colour that can stimulate the senses and increase hunger. When used in food presentation, especially in dishes that are naturally red (e.g. strawberries, tomatoes, red peppers), it can make the food appear more enticing and mouth-watering. Red is a vibrant and attention-grabbing colour. In various cultures, red is associated with positive emotions, luck, and prosperity.

The creative process of chefs: from palette to plate

Renowned chefs around the world approach food presentation as a form of art, treating each dish as a canvas to display their culinary visions. Chefs often draw inspiration from diverse sources, ranging from nature and culture to their personal experiences. They view the plate as an empty canvas where they showcase their creativity and take their diners on a unique sensory journey.

According to the executive chef of Taj Vivanta Hyderabad, Akshay Kumar, “Prior to the introduction of a new dish, a comprehensive approval process consisting of more than eight to nine rounds takes place. These rigorous rounds include evaluations based on taste, aroma, and visual presentation.” Chefs embrace innovative plating techniques and utilise various tools to transform their ideas into visually stunning dishes. Some popular plating techniques include micro-greens and edible flowers as they elevate the aesthetic appeal; sauces and purees as artistic strokes; vertical plating to make the dish stand out because it creates a sense of height and drama on the plate.

The impact of social media and food photography

Social media’s undeniable influence has transformed the approach to food photography and presentation, turning the act of sharing food into a captivating form of storytelling and visual art. While this trend has its benefits in showcasing culinary creations, it is crucial to strike a harmonious balance between aesthetics and preserving the traditional flavours of a dish. As time progresses, the impact of social media on food photography will continue to evolve, reshaping how we savour and share our gastronomic adventures.

Chef Eshaan Nagpal, a student of BA Culinary Arts and currently a food blogger who goes by the name @indian_bawarchi on Instagram, says, “I feel the widespread sharing of food photography and videography on social media has also impacted food culture. People are now more open to trying new cuisines and dishes they previously might not have considered.”

The art of food presentation, with its fusion of aesthetics, psychology and creativity enriches the dining experience, turning meals into memorable moments. From ancient civilisation to modern gastronomy, food presentation has played a significant role in how we perceive and enjoy our food.

Whether in a Michelin-star restaurant or a home kitchen, the art of plating is a skill that can be appreciated by both chefs and food enthusiasts alike. As we continue to explore the boundless possibilities of culinary artistry, let us savour the visual feasts that elevate our appreciation of food as a cultural, sensory and visual experience.

