Tale of two cities

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine, has just welcomed a new culinary gem to its gastronomic scene. Old City Taste Of Hyderabad at Jubilee Hills, the latest addition to the city’s thriving restaurant scene, promises to take diners on an unforgettable journey through an array of flavours, serving traditional Hyderabadi dishes right at the doorsteps of the IT corridor.

Owned by the dynamic couple Naga Rajesh and Sindhu Sreeramaneni, the restaurant is the outcome of their love for authentic Hyderabadi cuisine.

“Initially when we started last year with Old City Taste Of Hyderabad, it was a cloud kitchen after we saw how so many people in the newer part of the city crave the aromatic flavours of Hyderabadi dishes. But sadly it was and it still is difficult for people to travel to the lanes of Old City to enjoy. So, we thought to get those flavours closer.

We have chefs who know how Hyderabadi cuisine should taste and not bombard the palate with spices unnecessarily,” shares Sindhu. Elaborating about the entire experience of setting this 66-seater restaurant in place with traditional interiors, her partner, Naga Rajesh says, “I was into the food industry for the past five years.

I had a Drive-In in Vizag and so when we moved to Hyderabad we thought of opening a restaurant. But we started off with cloud kitchen to get a credible name in the market and now we have opened a restaurant. It took us two months to do the decor. Apart from our regular clientele, we get lots of repeat customers who not only liked what they tasted, they loved the way the food was packed in bio-degradable packages while delivering to retain the flavours.”

We started our authentic Hyderabadi dining journey with Gosht Bone Soup which was light and flavoursome. Next, we focused on the starters Raan-e-Murgh, Tandoori Butter Chicken, Zaffrani Paneer Tikka and Old City Special Gosht Kebab. All the starters were subtly spiced and had a melt-in-your-mouth feel. The Old City Special Gosht Kebab and Raan-e-Murgh were the standout dishes.

Our attention towards the main course went along with the entrance of Mutton Rogan Josh and Zaffrani Murgh Biryani and Zaffrani Gosht Biryani. The taste of the biryani was a revelation altogether. The plate was aromatic enough to hit you the right way and not make you heady along with the usage of spices was minimum yet effective.

We concluded our trip to the lanes of Old City with desserts Kaddu ka Kheer and Gulab Jamun with Rabdi. Both the sweet dishes gave a perfect ending to our dining experience. For people who are new to the city and who have made the city their home, a visit to Old City Taste Of Hyderabad at Jubilee Hills is a must for all who want to taste good Hyderabadi food.

