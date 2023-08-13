GHMC’s Traffic and Transportation Wing to be revived

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To enhance traffic management and coordination between various government departments, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will revive its long-dormant Traffic and Transportation (T&T) Wing. The move comes after incidents of unilateral decisions by traffic police on infrastructure projects raised concerns about a lack of coordination.

The revamped T&T Wing will be led by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner, who will oversee a comprehensive team.

This decision was taken during the 64th City Convergence Meeting, where Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao stressed the need for proper communication and collaboration between different authorities.

Rama Rao was reacting to reports of the demolition of a portion of the bicycle track near IKEA in Serilingampally by traffic police personnel of Cyberabad commissionerate, without prior consultation with the GHMC.

“This doesn’t look good, any such issues should be done in consultation with the GHMC,” the Minister told senior traffic police officials present at the meeting. The minister asked the officials to revive the T&T Wing at the earliest to ensure proper coordination between GHMC and traffic police as well as other government departments.

The T&T Wing was originally established over two decades ago with the objective of improving traffic flow and reducing journey times on main roads and junctions. The unit’s responsibilities included facilitating pedestrian safety, enhancing road safety infrastructure, and implementing road safety measures at accident-prone locations.

The T&T Wing played a vital role in citywide traffic management by collaborating with various departments such as traffic police, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Hyderabad Metro Rail, and more.

The unit had been responsible for projects such as the Urban Junction Improvement Plan (UJIP), Foot Over Bridge (FoB) construction, road markings, and installation of sign boards, providing precast RCC divider blocks to segregate traffic, construction and raising of central median and improving of road geometrics at accident spots as well as other civil works.

