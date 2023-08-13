Man booked for threatening wife with gun after tiff in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A marital dispute escalated into a chilling incident when a man allegedly brandished a gun and threatened his wife at her parents’ house, resulting in a complaint to the Banjara Hills police. The woman fed up with regular fights and arguments with her husband, had left for her parent’s home where the alleged incident took place.

The woman’s brother Shaheed lodged a complaint against his brother-in-law in which he said that Nawaz Ahmed had married Zabeena in 2015, but the couple had recently been engulfed in frequent disputes. Unable to bear the constant fights, Zabeena returned to her parent’s home in Banjara Hills.

On Saturday, Nawaz arrived at his in-laws’ house and demanded that she return home. When Zabeena refused, Nawaz allegedly pulled out a gun, purportedly a licenced firearm, and tried to intimidate her.

Following the complaint by Shaheed, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Nawaz under IPC Sections 498a (dealing with cruelty against a married woman) and 506 (related to criminal intimidation), as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act. They are investigating the validity of Nawaz’s gun licence, and the purpose behind obtaining the firearm.

HYDERABAD: A marital dispute escalated into a chilling incident when a man allegedly brandished a gun and threatened his wife at her parents’ house, resulting in a complaint to the Banjara Hills police. The woman fed up with regular fights and arguments with her husband, had left for her parent’s home where the alleged incident took place. The woman’s brother Shaheed lodged a complaint against his brother-in-law in which he said that Nawaz Ahmed had married Zabeena in 2015, but the couple had recently been engulfed in frequent disputes. Unable to bear the constant fights, Zabeena returned to her parent’s home in Banjara Hills. On Saturday, Nawaz arrived at his in-laws’ house and demanded that she return home. When Zabeena refused, Nawaz allegedly pulled out a gun, purportedly a licenced firearm, and tried to intimidate her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following the complaint by Shaheed, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Nawaz under IPC Sections 498a (dealing with cruelty against a married woman) and 506 (related to criminal intimidation), as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act. They are investigating the validity of Nawaz’s gun licence, and the purpose behind obtaining the firearm.