Mobile app for healthcare analysis launched in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sprint Diagnostics, a healthcare organisation based in Hyderabad, unveiled its most innovative mobile application on Saturday.

The app is expected to revolutionise the healthcare experience with just a swipe, helping customers access services, information and updates, faster, easier, and more seamlessly. The app features a user-friendly interface and navigation, with benefits such as 1GB of medical records storage, health trend analysis, cart-based services access model and many other interactive features.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Rajan congratulated Sprint Diagnostics for introducing the app. “The Telangana government continues to foster new technologies, encourage increased exposure to digital services, and constantly support healthcare and technology players in this regard. Our government is pioneering the digital revolution by applying them in every aspect of governance. I am sure this brand-new app will be of immense use to customers seeking diagnostic services, besides value-added healthcare features and updates .”

Underlining the significance of digital interventions in the healthcare sector, Mamta Vegunta said, “Given India’s vast expansion and concentration of high-quality healthcare in limited pockets, it is imperative that more entities step up and deliver services through digital channels. Mobile apps for diagnostics have become indispensable post-Covid19.”

