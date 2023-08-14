Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors save boy who fell off sixth floor of apartment in Hyderabad

The boy gained consciousness five days post the surgery after which orthopaedic surgeries were performed on his thigh and hand to treat the fractures.

Published: 14th August 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare incident, doctors in Hyderabad saved the life of a 10-year-old boy who accidentally slipped from the sixth floor of an apartment. The boy, Lohith, who was rushed to the SLG hospital in an unconscious state with heavy bleeding from the head and face and multiple fractures along with BP dropping below recordable levels on June 1, is now fortunately able to move with support.

As his brain was not responding in the initial phase, the doctors started with a blood transfusion which continued for about five days. As Lohith’s condition still remained the same, emergency surgery was performed to remove the broken bone pieces from the right brain.

“The dura mater, the outer, thick, strong membrane layer located directly under the skull was opened surgically, to release the brain pressure. A device was used to drain a clear, colourless, watery fluid called cerebrospinal (CSF),” said Dr Ranganadham, Senior Neurosurgeon at SLG Hospitals.

The boy gained consciousness five days post the surgery after which orthopaedic surgeries were performed on his thigh and hand to treat the fractures. A tracheostomy was also performed to deliver oxygen to the lungs, as the patient was unable to breathe normally. Faciomaxillary surgery was performed to cure the broken jaw and other aspects of the face. After three weeks of proper treatment, the boy was finally able to move and was discharged on July 1. A recovery follow-up was taken for five weeks.

Doctors assured that even though the boy needs support to move now, his condition will improve further from here. The complex surgery was performed by a group of doctors from various departments of the hospital.

