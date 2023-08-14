Heart patients participate in marathon in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients who survived heart attacks, heart failure, underwent stent placements, bypass surgeries, and managed severe heart conditions participated in 5km and 10km marathon in an event organised for commemorating Independence Day.

These runners had undergone the Advance Cardiac Rehab Programme designed aiming to strengthen the heart. Heart conditions impact patients resulting in weakened hearts, poor quality of life and cause premature deaths.

Through Cardiac Rehabilitation programme is tailored for each patient depending on the heart condition and body composition by rehabilitation medicine specialists, and MD physicians, it also improves their stamina and strengthens the heart muscle enabling them to run a marathon.

“Our Advance Cardiac Rehab programme is revolutionising how we approach heart health. Gone are the days when heart patients felt restricted. With Cardiac Rehab, they are not just recovering; but are thriving,” said the Cardiac Rehab Physician Dr Muralidar Babi. He added that the Independence Day Run was a testament to the potential of Cardiac Rehab.

