Home Cities Hyderabad

Heart patients participate in marathon in Hyderabad

The runners had undergone the Advance Cardiac Rehab Programme designed aiming to strengthen the heart.

Published: 14th August 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

heart, graphic

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients who survived heart attacks, heart failure, underwent stent placements, bypass surgeries, and managed severe heart conditions participated in 5km and 10km marathon in an event organised for commemorating Independence Day.

These runners had undergone the Advance Cardiac Rehab Programme designed aiming to strengthen the heart. Heart conditions impact patients resulting in weakened hearts, poor quality of life and cause premature deaths.

Through Cardiac Rehabilitation programme is tailored for each patient depending on the heart condition and body composition by rehabilitation medicine specialists, and MD physicians, it also improves their stamina and strengthens the heart muscle enabling them to run a marathon.

“Our Advance Cardiac Rehab programme is revolutionising how we approach heart health. Gone are the days when heart patients felt restricted. With Cardiac Rehab, they are not just recovering; but are thriving,” said the Cardiac Rehab Physician Dr Muralidar Babi. He added that the Independence Day Run was a testament to the potential of Cardiac Rehab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heart marathon Independence DayAdvance Cardiac Rehab Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp