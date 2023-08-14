Principal booked for sexual assault in Katedan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A week after a stalking case was registered against a physical education teacher (PET) working at a private school in Attapur, another incident has come to light where a school principal has been accused of sexually assaulting two female students.

One of the victims recently revealed to her friends that the principal of her school, located in Katedan, named Gurram Shankar, sexually assaulted her. During the conversation, the victim’s friend also disclosed that the principal had assaulted her too. The duo then decided to reveal it to her parents, who then filed a complaint at the Mailardevpally police station and subsequently protested in front of the school premises.

When the protesting parents questioned the principal about the allegations, he refuted them. Police have registered a case under Section 354 of the IPC and under various sections of the POCSO Act. Officials will be recording statements of both the victims and provide counselling to them.

