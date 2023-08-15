Mastering depth and emotion

Nivedya Raman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contemporary 3D art that graces our walls and adds a modern flair to our homes has traversed a remarkable journey of evolution. On the occasion of Independence Day, CE engages in a conversation with Mohammed Azizuddin, an accomplished artist hailing from Hyderabad. Over the span of decades, Azizuddin has been a trailblazer in the realm of art by pioneering the fusion of Plaster of Paris with oil paints on canvas, thereby creating a stunning three-dimensional effect. His magnum opus, Freedom Walk, stands as a testament to his ingenuity.

“Spanning from the 1980s, my artworks have traversed galleries across Europe, South Asia, and South Africa. A crowning achievement of mine is the piece Freedom Walk, a gift to the Indian High Commission in South Africa during the commemoration of 150 years in Africa in 2010. This masterpiece weaves a narrative that depicts Mahatma Gandhi followed by Nelson Mandela, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and the Frontier Gandhi, all walking along Juhu Beach. They are led by a symbolic representation of a young child, embodying the promise of the future,” Azizuddin fondly recounts. The creation of this piece spanned a month of dedicated craftsmanship.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Azizuddin’s artistic journey commenced in his formative years. “The path to recognition has been paved with challenges, and I have persevered until my work found its deserved acknowledgement,” he reflects. In his earlier days, prior to gaining prominence, he would traverse the streets of Banjara Hills, carrying his paintings on a bicycle, endeavouring to sell them to discerning clientele. His palette encompasses an array of hues, ranging from vivid reds to earthy browns, which imbue his art with a natural essence. Azizuddin’s distinctive expertise lies in crafting relief font murals with Plaster of Paris and oil painting. His oeuvre predominantly entails the recreation of landscapes, forts, temples, and the dynamic embodiment of horses, all serving as echoes of his early life’s inspirations. “The Golconda fort and the unique granite formations of the Deccan plateau have been subjects of my deep exploration,” he shares.

Azizuddin’s artistic prowess is encapsulated by his groundbreaking technique of generating ‘three-dimensional reliefs’ on canvas. This genre is characterised by the amalgamation of colour, depth, and granularity. “The amalgamation of paint and oil is an apt reflection of my inner self, devoid of confines or adherence to a particular artistic paradigm,” he affirms. The canvas becomes Azizuddin’s creative outlet on which Plaster of Paris, mixed meticulously with zinc oxide, is meticulously applied to attain the desired consistency. The final relief is adorned with oil paints to engender a mesmerizing three-dimensional impact. This unique fusion of painting and sculpture stands as a hallmark of Azizuddin’s mastery.

Wild horses come alive on Azizuddin’s canvases, exuding rawness, untamed energy, and a palpable vitality. In Hyderabad and Secunderabad, his artworks resonate deeply with the citizens, encapsulating their emotional aspirations while celebrating cultural landmarks. Additionally, Azizuddin has ventured into more abstract realms, exploring flower series and monochromatic sketches. His artistic expressions are a timely ode to Hyderabad’s rich heritage, meticulously preserving its essence through evocative renditions that kindle admiration and awaken the conservator in each of us. Azizuddin’s boundless and inspiring passion for painting is an irresistible force, captivating anyone fortunate enough to encounter his art.

HYDERABAD: The contemporary 3D art that graces our walls and adds a modern flair to our homes has traversed a remarkable journey of evolution. On the occasion of Independence Day, CE engages in a conversation with Mohammed Azizuddin, an accomplished artist hailing from Hyderabad. Over the span of decades, Azizuddin has been a trailblazer in the realm of art by pioneering the fusion of Plaster of Paris with oil paints on canvas, thereby creating a stunning three-dimensional effect. His magnum opus, Freedom Walk, stands as a testament to his ingenuity. “Spanning from the 1980s, my artworks have traversed galleries across Europe, South Asia, and South Africa. A crowning achievement of mine is the piece Freedom Walk, a gift to the Indian High Commission in South Africa during the commemoration of 150 years in Africa in 2010. This masterpiece weaves a narrative that depicts Mahatma Gandhi followed by Nelson Mandela, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and the Frontier Gandhi, all walking along Juhu Beach. They are led by a symbolic representation of a young child, embodying the promise of the future,” Azizuddin fondly recounts. The creation of this piece spanned a month of dedicated craftsmanship. Hailing from Hyderabad, Azizuddin’s artistic journey commenced in his formative years. “The path to recognition has been paved with challenges, and I have persevered until my work found its deserved acknowledgement,” he reflects. In his earlier days, prior to gaining prominence, he would traverse the streets of Banjara Hills, carrying his paintings on a bicycle, endeavouring to sell them to discerning clientele. His palette encompasses an array of hues, ranging from vivid reds to earthy browns, which imbue his art with a natural essence. Azizuddin’s distinctive expertise lies in crafting relief font murals with Plaster of Paris and oil painting. His oeuvre predominantly entails the recreation of landscapes, forts, temples, and the dynamic embodiment of horses, all serving as echoes of his early life’s inspirations. “The Golconda fort and the unique granite formations of the Deccan plateau have been subjects of my deep exploration,” he shares.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Azizuddin’s artistic prowess is encapsulated by his groundbreaking technique of generating ‘three-dimensional reliefs’ on canvas. This genre is characterised by the amalgamation of colour, depth, and granularity. “The amalgamation of paint and oil is an apt reflection of my inner self, devoid of confines or adherence to a particular artistic paradigm,” he affirms. The canvas becomes Azizuddin’s creative outlet on which Plaster of Paris, mixed meticulously with zinc oxide, is meticulously applied to attain the desired consistency. The final relief is adorned with oil paints to engender a mesmerizing three-dimensional impact. This unique fusion of painting and sculpture stands as a hallmark of Azizuddin’s mastery. Wild horses come alive on Azizuddin’s canvases, exuding rawness, untamed energy, and a palpable vitality. In Hyderabad and Secunderabad, his artworks resonate deeply with the citizens, encapsulating their emotional aspirations while celebrating cultural landmarks. Additionally, Azizuddin has ventured into more abstract realms, exploring flower series and monochromatic sketches. His artistic expressions are a timely ode to Hyderabad’s rich heritage, meticulously preserving its essence through evocative renditions that kindle admiration and awaken the conservator in each of us. Azizuddin’s boundless and inspiring passion for painting is an irresistible force, captivating anyone fortunate enough to encounter his art.