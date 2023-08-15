Nurturing talent and shaping futures

Nivedya Raman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nallepalli Sivaramakrishnan Ganesh has an extensive background in cricket, having transitioned from being a player to a successful coach. Over his tenure, he has made significant contributions to the cricket community in Hyderabad. Let’s delve deeper into his journey and insights.

Ganesh’s cricket journey began as a player in the Ranji Trophy, where he felt he didn’t have the opportunity to showcase his full potential. This experience fueled his passion for nurturing young talent. He made the conscious decision to become a coach, driven by the desire to provide aspiring cricketers with the guidance he wished he had received.

In Hyderabad, where cricket holds immense cultural significance, Ganesh highlights the distinction between street cricket and professional cricket. While the former was once pursued for leisure, the latter demands a strong foundation, rigorous fitness training, and honing of batting, bowling, fielding, and wicket-keeping skills.

He emphasises the transformation of cricket into a more competitive and professionally rewarding field compared to the past. “My coaching philosophy is focused on holistic player development. I prioritise mental resilience to navigate high-pressure scenarios and enhance individual skills through repeated practice and targeted improvement,” he says. His approach involves identifying players’ weaknesses, offering personalised drills, instilling confidence, and motivating them for upcoming matches. He also readies players to excel in match situations, a crucial aspect of competitive cricket.

Reflecting on his own cricket journey, Ganesh cites early inspiration from cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and G. Vishwanath. His playing career spanned almost a decade in Ranji Trophy, with wicket-keeping and opening the batting as his specialities. As a coach, he has honed his expertise in fielding and wicket-keeping. His coaching impact is evident through his association with notable players like Mithali Raj, Mohd. Siraj, VVS Laxman, and Ambati Rayadu.

Currently, Ganesh mentors a group of under-19 aspirants and works with Ranji Trophy players, further solidifying his legacy as a Senior Coach. He acknowledges Hyderabad’s untapped talent but recognises the need for improved development to rival cricket powerhouses like Mumbai and Delhi. “The Hyderabad Cricket Association is actively striving to address this gap by offering courses and classes to empower aspiring cricketers,” he informs. Ganesh’s advice to Hyderabadi cricket aspirants is to persevere diligently, as talent inevitably shines through.

