Art of cosiness

HYDERABAD: Imagine lying in your couch and enjoying your favourite comfort food? Hygge is a Danish term that describes a feeling of cosiness, comfort, and contentment. It is a cultural concept that has gained popularity worldwide, especially in recent years. Just like how ikigai is finding a purpose to one’s life, hygge is a way of leading a beautiful and meaningful life.

Shiva Iyer, yoga expert says that, “Hygge is not just a word, it’s a mindset that emphasises enjoying the simple pleasures, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, and fostering a sense of well-being. This practice is extremely helpful for the ones who have lost the purpose of their life, or are confused as to what they want in life. Swadharma is the key to anyone’s life. It helps you understand what you are and what you’re good at. Only what you’re good at, can give you happiness.”

According to him, the key elements of hygge are:

Connection — Spending quality time with loved ones

Simplicity — Appreciating all the small, everyday moments

Mindfulness — Being fully aware, and living in present

Gratitude — Acknowledging the positive aspects of life

Nature — Connecting to the nature and appreciating it

Comfort food — Embrace your comfort food or dishes that evoke feelings of nostalgia and warmth

Cosiness — Creating a cosy and comfortable environment

According to G Akanksha, a yoga enthusiast, in this fast-moving world, where people hardly have time for each other, hygge is that one practice that has helped her to stay connected with her roots and appreciate all the small things around her. “I’ve never been able to adjust to this fast-paced lifestyle, and wanted to find a way to get back to my roots.

That’s when I found about this practice, and it helped me get close to myself, understand and celebrate all my accomplishments, and stay connected to all my close ones, not just virtually, but put an effort to meet them and make time out for them. Trust me there’s nothing better that sitting in the lawn with your closed one’s talking, and enjoying a good meal,” concludes Akanksha.

