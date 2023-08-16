Home Cities Hyderabad

Art of cosiness

This practice is extremely helpful for the ones who have lost the purpose of their life, or are confused as to what they want in life.  

Published: 16th August 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Art of cosiness

Image used for representational purposes only

By Nivedya Raman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine lying in your couch and enjoying your favourite comfort food? Hygge is a Danish term that describes a feeling of cosiness, comfort, and contentment. It is a cultural concept that has gained popularity worldwide, especially in recent years. Just like how ikigai is finding a purpose to one’s life, hygge is a way of leading a beautiful and meaningful life. 

Shiva Iyer, yoga expert says that, “Hygge is not just a word, it’s a mindset that emphasises enjoying the simple pleasures, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, and fostering a sense of well-being. This practice is extremely helpful for the ones who have lost the purpose of their life, or are confused as to what they want in life. Swadharma is the key to anyone’s life. It helps you understand what you are and what you’re good at. Only what you’re good at, can give you happiness.”

According to him, the key elements of hygge are:

  •  Connection — Spending quality time with loved ones
  •  Simplicity — Appreciating all the small, everyday moments
  • Mindfulness — Being fully aware, and living in present
  •  Gratitude — Acknowledging the positive aspects of life
  •  Nature — Connecting to the nature and appreciating it
  •  Comfort food — Embrace your comfort food or dishes that evoke feelings of nostalgia and warmth
  • Cosiness — Creating a cosy and comfortable environment

According to G Akanksha, a yoga enthusiast, in this fast-moving world, where people hardly have time for each other, hygge is that one practice that has helped her to stay connected with her roots and appreciate all the small things around her. “I’ve never been able to adjust to this fast-paced lifestyle, and wanted to find a way to get back to my roots.

That’s when I found about this practice, and it helped me get close to myself, understand and celebrate all my accomplishments, and stay connected to all my close ones, not just virtually, but put an effort to meet them and make time out for them. Trust me there’s nothing better that sitting in the lawn with your closed one’s talking, and enjoying a good meal,” concludes Akanksha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hygge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp