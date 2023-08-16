Home Cities Hyderabad

EFLU VC stresses on collaborative research

Published: 16th August 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) V-C Prof E Suresh Kumar on Tuesday emphasised on collaborative multidisciplinary research. Addressing the faculty members, research scholars, students and other staff after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, the VC said that the university through its Research Acceleration Centre (RAC) and the Research Clusters will extend financial support to such collaborative research across the disciplines.

“We need to create innovative and research ecosystem in our universities to contribute for the realisation of the country’s goal of achieving self-reliance in all spheres, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. The V-C stated that the effective implementation of the NEP 2020 will herald the creation of a knowledge-based economy and transform our country as a knowledge superpower.

