Heritage activists object to cafeteria in front of Hyderabad's Salarjung Museum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heritage activists are raising a strong objection to the construction of a cafeteria and public toilets on the footpath right in front of the museum. On June 13, GHMC had issued a work order for Swachh Management Services, awarding them the work to construct a cafeteria with public toilets under the Safe City Project in Charminar zone, right opposite the museum’s main entrance.

“Somebody is constructing restaurant and toilets in front of the museum gate, which will be a safety and security hazard, and the ambiance of the museum will also be affected. It will not be safe for the retaining wall of the Musi,” said A Nagender Reddy, Director of Salarjung Museum.

According to P Anuradha Reddy, Convener, INTACH, Hyderabad, the entire stretch from Puranapur to Chaderghat bridge has been declared a heritage precinct, and such a construction will be against the GHMC/HMDA’s own heritage regulations. She wondered as to how the GHMC is planning to dispose of the kitchen and sewage waste generated from the cafeteria and toilets. The heritage activists are requesting the GHMC to find an alternative location.

Work stopped, says ghmc official

Deputy commissioner of GHMC, Charminar Circle 9, D Dakhu Naik, said on Tuesday that the construction work was stopped, and he would be inspecting the site before proceeding further with the cafeteria and public toilets.

