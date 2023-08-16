Home Cities Hyderabad

Heritage activists object to cafeteria in front of Hyderabad's Salarjung Museum

She wondered as to how the GHMC is planning to dispose of the kitchen and sewage waste generated from the cafeteria and toilets.

Published: 16th August 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad

Representational image of Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heritage activists are raising a strong objection to the construction of a cafeteria and public toilets on the footpath right in front of the museum. On June 13, GHMC had issued a work order for Swachh Management Services, awarding them the work to construct a cafeteria with public toilets under the Safe City Project in Charminar zone, right opposite the museum’s main entrance. 

“Somebody is constructing restaurant and toilets in front of the museum gate, which will be a safety and security hazard, and the ambiance of the museum will also be affected. It will not be safe for the retaining wall of the Musi,” said A Nagender Reddy, Director of Salarjung Museum.

According to P Anuradha Reddy, Convener, INTACH, Hyderabad, the entire stretch from Puranapur to Chaderghat bridge has been declared a heritage precinct, and such a construction will be against the GHMC/HMDA’s own heritage regulations. She wondered as to how the GHMC is planning to dispose of the kitchen and sewage waste generated from the cafeteria and toilets. The heritage activists are requesting the GHMC to find an alternative location.

Work stopped, says ghmc official

Deputy commissioner of GHMC, Charminar Circle 9, D Dakhu Naik, said on Tuesday that the construction work was stopped, and he would be inspecting the site before proceeding further with the cafeteria and public toilets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heritage activists GHMC Swachh Management Services Salarjung Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp