Allocation of 500 2BHK units under Phase I to begin soon in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The allocation of 500 two-bedroom dignity houses (2BHK) to the identified beneficiaries in each Assembly constituency in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits under the first phase will begin within a week. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao has asked the GHMC officials to make preparations for the allotment of 2 BHK houses.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement during his Independence Day address regarding the distribution of one lakh 2BHK houses to the poor, a meeting was convened by KTR with his cabinet colleagues at Pragathi Bhavan.

Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Md Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy and Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud along with GHMC officials were present at the meeting. The officials informed the ministers that the construction of 70,000 dignity houses has been completed and they are ready for distribution to the beneficiaries.

The officials said that the process of handing over the houses to eligible beneficiaries is progressing at a brisk pace and the process of verification of applications submitted by the beneficiaries is nearing completion. Rama Rao said that 75,000 2BHK houses have been constructed as against a target of one lakh in the city. Of these, nearly 4,500 were already handed over to the beneficiaries.

The remaining 70,000 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in five to six phases. Stating that the city people are eagerly awaiting the distribution of 2BHK houses, the ministers assured that the officials are identifying the beneficiaries by conducting field visits without political interference.

Rama Rao also discussed the identification of beneficiaries for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and stressed the need to expedite the process of taking the scheme forward. As many as 7 lakh applications were received by the State government and 3.5 lakh were found eligible after scrutiny.

