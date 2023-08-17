Harnessing the power of nature with Smita Vallurupalli

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a world where skincare choices are abundant, a new homegrown skincare and haircare brand has emerged, capturing the essence of ancient wisdom and blending it with modern beauty needs. Old School is the brainchild of famous Telugu singer, actress, host and entrepreneur Smita Vallurupalli, who has created a niche for herself with her pop songs. The newly launched brand is making waves in the beauty industry with its holistic approach to skincare and commitment to utilising the bounties of nature. This brand is not just another addition to the skincare shelf; it’s a journey back to nature’s roots and a celebration of self-care in its purest form.

Known for being a pop artist, Smita’s journey started in the year 2000 with the launch of her first album Hai Rabba. This album was followed by several blockbuster albums in Telugu and Tamil like Masaka Masaka. The song Evaraina Chusuntara from the film Anukokunda Oka Roju composed by MM Keeravani won her a Filmfare award as best playback singer in 2005.

For the uninitiated, Old School isn’t Smita’s first entrepreneurship journey. She became an entrepreneur with Bubbles Salon almost two decades ago. “My first serious entrepreneurship journey started with Bubbles Salon in Jubilee Hills when I was of 22 years. During 2004/05 I was travelling to various skincare and cosmetics fairs with my father as I wanted to know more about the ingredients that went into the products which were used at the salon or on myself. I think that was the initial homework which I did. Next, during my daughter’s fourth birthday, we were deciding on what we should give as return gifts to her friends when a suggestion of giving away homemade skincare products was made. That’s when it clicked, why should the products only be for my daughter’s friends, it should also be for their mothers as well. At the end of the day, it is the mother who takes care of the child. It’s been a gruelling seven-year drill and hard work that’s resulted in Old School,” shares Smita.

Old School’s philosophy revolves around the idea of cherishing and reviving the rituals and ways of living that have been passed down through generations. The brand believes in harnessing the power of nature and combining it with scientific validation to create beauty products that are safe, effective, and provide a heightened sensory experience. Old School’s commitment to social responsibility is evident in its use of natural ingredients, preservation of cultural heritage, and support for grassroots communities.

The factory located at a green zone in Patancheru drives from these holistic ideals. “Our products only use naturally derived preservatives. Rigorously tested, all our products are sulphate and paraben-free, crafted with ethically sourced ingredients, vegan, and cruelty-free. We remain committed to our core value of sustainability, which is reflected in our production practices and our packaging. We refrain from the use of plastic and have streamlined our processes to minimise the wastage of water, electricity, and other resources,” informs Smita.

The brand offers a curated range of 32 handcrafted beauty products — moisturisers, face wash powders, toning mists, eye masks etc. Some of their most notable products include Cleansing Nectar: an arrack of Indian spices, rice and banana, handworked red sandalwood & saffron to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. “By employing cruelty-free methods and sustainable practices, the brand ensures its products are ethically and environmentally responsible. Our aim is to provide customers with a unique and indulgent luxury sensory experience from the comforts of their home,” she says.

Interestingly, not only did Smita oversee the formula formation but also branding and packaging. “I think the finer details in the products and packaging are the most important ones. I have worked on all the images, fonts and colours on the packaging with the artist over many rounds of trials before the product got into the market,” says the artiste, further adding, “Our products are crafted using time-tested, natural ingredients like black rice, cinnamon, honey, red sandalwood, and more, without any synthetic preservatives, fragrances, or colourants. This sets us apart from other cosmetics on the market.”

Next, Smita plans to venture into experiential retail centres where customers can avail of the services and also be able to buy the products to be used at home.

