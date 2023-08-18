10,000 eligible families on Musi banks to get 2BHK houses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday said that it will allot around 10,000 2BHK housing units, with all basic amenities, to the economically backward families residing on the banks of the River Musi in the city.

The move will also pave the way for removing unauthorised encroachments on the Musi banks and help the government rejuvenate and restore the river, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said, adding that the government has already completed the preliminary planning for the development of Musi Riverfront project.

The Minister held a review meeting on Musi River with MLAs from Hyderabad where various aspects regarding the growth of the city were discussed. The MLAs placed a unanimous request before the State government to address the existing challenges and unauthorised construction along the Musi River. Their primary emphasis was on freeing Musi of unauthorised settlements and allotment of State-built homes to the eligible poor.

The MLAs thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ushering in development in the city and future plans for it. They said that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) succeeded in preventing floods. The MLAs said that regions that had a history of flooding remained safe this monsoon.

The MLAs extended support to the State government’s plans to rejuvenate the Musi River and to implementation of the SNDP. Towards this end, they requested the State government to provide 10,000, 2BHK houses to the people living in distressing conditions alongside the Musi River, and take measures to free the river of encroachments.

The minister said that the people live on the Musi river bank due to extreme poverty and that the move will bring ‘great relief’ to their lives. He said that works related to SNDP Phase-II will be sanctioned soon.

