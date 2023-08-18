Home Cities Hyderabad

11th century stone inscription found in Nizamabad

The seventeen-line stone inscription order, written on the stone having 4x5 feet dimensions, was issued by Pallavarasa, the prime minister of the kingdom.

Stone inscription from 11th Century belonging to Kalyanin Chalukyan era found in Ummeda village of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eleventh-century inscription bearing the name of Kalyan Chalukyan ruler Tribhuvanamalla V Vikramaditya was found on a stone boulder outside the Ummeda Kalabhairavaswamy temple in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district by members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB) on Thursday.

The seventeen-line stone inscription order, written on the stone having 4x5 feet dimensions, was issued by Pallavarasa, the prime minister of the kingdom. The inscription, written in Telugu-Kannada script and Kannada language, records the ritual performed on the Lunar Eclipse in the month of Falguna, 1012 AD when Pallavarasa washed the feet and worshipped Somanatha Guru and donated approximately ninety acres of land to him. This was the second inscription bearing his name. The first inscription was found with his name in Nandikandi village of Sangareddy district. He was conferred the title “Pampa Permanadi.”

“’Sarvonamasya’ and ‘Bhatta Vritthi’ written on the stone, meant that everybody should accept the order, which applies to all 20-30 caste professions (Bhattaswamyam) which depended on the temple and served the God,” said S Haragopal, Convener, KTCB.

