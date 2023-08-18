E-auctioning of 28 leftover open plots and stray bits today in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will e-auction the 28 leftover open plots and stray bits spread over three districts, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy on August 18. These plots include eight in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri (eight) and Sangareddy (10). The size of these plots ranges from 530 sq.yd to 8,591 sq.yd. The e-auctions will be conducted in two sessions.

The HMDA has fixed the minimum upset price from a minimum of Rs 12,000 per sq.yd to a maximum of Rs 65,000 sq.yd with an increment bid at the rate of Rs 1,000 per sq.yd or multiples thereof. The EMD fixed is Rs 5 lakh per plot. Survey No.144 of Kokapet has open plot of 8,591 sq.yd and for two Nallagandla plots (4,840 sq.yd and 2420 sq.yd) in Serilingamaplly, Rs 65,000 per sq.yd has been fixed by the State government.

Open plots in Rangareddy are located at Kokapet, Manchirevula, Bairagiguda and Peeramcheruvu in Gandipet -- two in Nallagandla, one in Chandanagar of Serilingampally and one in Budvel of Rajendranagar.In Medchal-Malkajgiri District, eight plots will be e-auctioned at Bachupally (2), Gandimaisamma Dundigul (4), Medipally (1) and Suraram (1). In Sangareddy, 10 plots will be auctioned at Ameenpur (5), R C Puram (2) and Patencheru areas (3). These plots are ready for immediate construction.

The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land, time-bound fast-track approvals through a single window, and multiple use zone for office space, IT, residential, institutional, commercial and multipurpose use. They will be fully equipped with all amenities and are encumbrance free without any litigation.

