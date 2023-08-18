Home Cities Hyderabad

E-auctioning of 28 leftover open plots and stray bits today in Telangana

The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land and time-bound fast-track approvals through a single window.

Published: 18th August 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will e-auction the 28 leftover open plots and stray bits spread over three districts, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy on August 18. These plots include eight in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri (eight) and Sangareddy (10). The size of these plots ranges from 530 sq.yd to 8,591 sq.yd. The e-auctions will be conducted in two sessions.

The HMDA has fixed the minimum upset price from a minimum of Rs 12,000 per sq.yd to a maximum of Rs 65,000 sq.yd with an increment bid at the rate of   Rs 1,000 per sq.yd or multiples thereof. The EMD fixed is Rs 5 lakh per plot. Survey No.144 of Kokapet has open plot of 8,591 sq.yd and for two Nallagandla plots (4,840 sq.yd and 2420 sq.yd) in Serilingamaplly, Rs 65,000 per sq.yd has been fixed by the State government.   

Open plots in Rangareddy are located at Kokapet, Manchirevula, Bairagiguda and Peeramcheruvu in Gandipet -- two in Nallagandla, one in Chandanagar of Serilingampally and one in Budvel of Rajendranagar.In Medchal-Malkajgiri District, eight plots will be e-auctioned at Bachupally (2), Gandimaisamma Dundigul (4), Medipally (1) and Suraram (1). In Sangareddy, 10 plots will be auctioned at Ameenpur (5),  R C Puram (2) and Patencheru areas (3). These plots are ready for immediate construction.

The plots would give 100 per cent clear assured title of the government land, absolute ownership of the land, time-bound fast-track approvals through a single window, and multiple use zone for office space, IT, residential, institutional, commercial and multipurpose use. They will be fully equipped with all amenities and are encumbrance free without any litigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority E auction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp