Greyhounds man among six held for peddling ganja in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) and Langar Houz police nabbed six persons for peddling ganja. Greyhounds constable, four drivers, and the prime accused, Veeru, hailing from Vizag were apprehended.

Unveiling a unique modus operandi, Veeru enlisted the help of Prashanth Naik, the Greyhounds constable, to evade police scrutiny. The accused purchased high-end vehicles and provided training to the drivers on impersonating law enforcement officers.

TS NAB director CV Anand disclosed, “Prime accused Vankudoth Veeranna, alias Veeru, after trying his hand in various fields including banking and teaching, turned to ganja peddling. He leveraged his uncle’s connections in the trade and established contacts with cultivators in Vizag. Veeru collaborated with Greyhounds constable Prashanth Naik and enlisted the services of four drivers: Ajmeera Veeranna, Surneni Manoj, Merugu Madhu, and Jahangir. These drivers underwent training to convincingly pose as law enforcement officers.”

Veeru incorporated hidden compartments in the vehicles to transport ganja. The seized ganja, valued at Rs 12 lakh, was being smuggled to Maharashtra where demand is high. The seized property, including the four cars and a JCB, is valued at Rs 4 crore.

