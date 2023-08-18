Nigerian ‘pastor’ held with 264 Ecstasy pills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Film Nagar police, along with sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, nabbed a Nigerian pastor-turned-drug peddler who was supplying drugs to both Hyderabad-based consumers and peddlers. The arrest was made in Bengaluru, where the accused, identified as Ogbaugu David Uka, was found in possession of 264 ‘Ecstasy’ pills with an estimated value of Rs 10.56 lakh.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the operation was carried out by Film Nagar police and TS NAB officials under the supervision of Inspector Ramesh and SP Gummi Chakravarthy. The Nigerian peddler had been under surveillance due to suspicion of supplying psychotropic drugs, particularly Ecstasy pills, to consumers from Hyderabad and Telangana. Authorities noticed a trend of peddlers urging consumers to travel to Bengaluru for purchases.

The breakthrough occurred when a tip-off led the teams to David Uka who had arrived in the country in 2013 on a two-month business trip. Despite his visa expiring, David Uka remained in the country and began peddling drugs. He took extensive measures to conceal his identity, forging documents and adopting fake names.

Recent investigations revealed that David Uka, posing as a pastor, established himself as the Welfare Chairman of the ‘All India Nigerian Students and Community Association.’ In this capacity, he gathered funds and provided legal assistance, including arranging bail, to other Nigerian nationals arrested for drug-related offences.

In a related case, seven drug peddlers were apprehended in separate instances, involving the procurement of psychotropic drugs from David Uka. These peddlers were subsequently distributing the substances within the city.

Discussing the broader context of drug-related crime, CV Anand noted a recent case where psychotropic drugs worth `1 crore were seized. In this case, the investigation led to the identification of property valued at Rs 4 crore, linked to three Nigerian offenders. These assets will be subject to further seizure under the SAFEMA Act.

