Rash driving by friend kills 22-year-old woman near Hitec City flyover

The deceased, Sweety Pandey, who used to live in the Lower Tank Bund area, was going towards the IKEA showroom from Kukatpally on a bike being driven by her friend, Ryan Luke.

Published: 18th August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old woman from West Bengal died while her friend sustained head injuries in an accident on the Hitec City flyover in the early hours of Thursday. According to the police, the victim, Sweety Pandey, who used to live in the Lower Tank Bund area, was going towards the IKEA showroom from Kukatpally on a bike being driven by her friend, Ryan Luke.

It is alleged that Ryan was riding in a rash manner and lost control of the vehicle after getting onto the flyover, ramming the protective wall in the process. The police added that the impact of the collision was so high that Sweety fell from the bike and onto the road below the flyover.

Both Ryan and Sweety were rushed to a nearby private hospital, but the latter succumbed to the injuries in the next two hours. Sweety’s body was sent for autopsy and her parents in West Bengal were intimated of her demise.A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Ryan at the Madhapur police station.

