Two cops suspended over torture allegations in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) DS Chauhan on Thursday suspended the head constable and a woman constable of LB Nagar police station after allegations of police brutality surfaced against them.

According to police, three women were arrested during a routine patrol near LB Nagar X Roads in the early hours of Wednesday. The women were taken into custody on charges of causing a disturbance, with a case filed against them under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code. The trio was subsequently presented before the court for legal proceedings.

However, allegations of police assault surfaced from the family and acquaintances of one of the detained women, prompting a series of protests. The accused personnel, head constable Shiva Shanker and constable Sumalatha were suspended by the Rachakonda commissioner in response to the serious accusations of misconduct, a release said.

Reports also suggest that the victim was forcibly taken to the police station on the night of August 15 while she was returning to her residence in Amberpet. Allegedly, she was subjected to brutal beatings throughout the night while in custody. A senior police official, upon noticing her condition, reportedly intervened and facilitated her release from custody.

Parents stage protest

The woman’s parents staged a protest claiming to have observed visible signs of beating on their daughter’s legs and toes and alleged that their daughter was assaulted at the police station.

Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to reach the Rachakonda police chief for a comment on the case.

