Home Cities Hyderabad

Two cops suspended over torture allegations in Hyderabad

Reports also suggest that the victim was forcibly taken to the police station on the night of August 15 while she was returning to her residence in Amberpet.

Published: 18th August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police torture , torture , police brutality , lockup murder , police

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) DS Chauhan on Thursday suspended the head constable and a woman constable of LB Nagar police station after allegations of police brutality surfaced against them.

According to police, three women were arrested during a routine patrol near LB Nagar X Roads in the early hours of Wednesday. The women were taken into custody on charges of causing a disturbance, with a case filed against them under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code. The trio was subsequently presented before the court for legal proceedings.

However, allegations of police assault surfaced from the family and acquaintances of one of the detained women, prompting a series of protests. The accused personnel, head constable Shiva Shanker and constable Sumalatha were suspended by the Rachakonda commissioner in response to the serious accusations of misconduct, a release said.

Reports also suggest that the victim was forcibly taken to the police station on the night of August 15 while she was returning to her residence in Amberpet. Allegedly, she was subjected to brutal beatings throughout the night while in custody. A senior police official, upon noticing her condition, reportedly intervened and facilitated her release from custody.

Parents stage protest

The woman’s parents staged a protest claiming to have observed visible signs of beating on their daughter’s legs and toes and alleged that their daughter was assaulted at the police station.

Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to reach the Rachakonda police chief for a comment on the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
policepolice brutality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp