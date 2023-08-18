VST Steel bridge to be named after Nayini

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new steel bridge flyover from Indira Park to VST which is all set for inauguration on August 19 will be named after the first Home Minister of Telangana, Nayini Narasimha Reddy. The State government has taken this decision to commemorate former minister Narsimha Reddy’s services to the people of Telangana, Musheerabad and surrounding areas in particular for several years. In this regard, the MA&UD department will issue official orders to name the flyover after Narsimha Reddy as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The flyover would reduce traffic chaos at Indira Park, Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, VST Junction and Azamabad. At RTC X Roads junction, the flyover is crossing above the Metro Line-II at a height of 26.54m. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the flyover construction at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore under the flagship programme Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

The flyover facilitates conflict-free traffic movement from Indira Park to Vidyanagar Junction avoiding at least four junctions namely NTR Stadium Junction, Ashok Nagar Junction, RTC X Roads Junction and Baghlingampally Junction.

Around 12,500 tonnes of special alloy steel and up to 20,000 cubic metres of concrete were used to construct the flyover. It stands over 81 steel piers of which are 46 pier foundations and remaining open excavated foundations. Altogether 426 steel girders are supporting a four-lane deck slab of 16.60 metres wide.

GHMC officials said that, unlike the conventional flyovers, the steel bridge flyover was constructed using steel viaducts and girders. A conventional flyover is time-consuming at these busy locations.

The structure is built with a steel pier, steel pier cap, and steel girder cast-in-situ with a design of 40 km per hour. As there was inadequate carriageway width, a lack of footpaths, a lack of an efficient mass transport system and resulting in increased pressure on the existing road network, a steel bridge flyover was proposed to cope with the future traffic demand.

