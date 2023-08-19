Barbecue delight

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In recent years, the culinary scene in Hyderabad has witnessed a delightful evolution with the emergence of new Arab restaurants that are not only preserving traditional flavours but also infusing them with modern twists. These establishments have become a focal point for food enthusiasts seeking a taste of authentic Arab cuisine while experiencing innovative interpretations that cater to diverse palates.

Arab cuisine is rich in history, reflecting the diverse cultures, landscapes, and traditions of the Arab world. From the fragrant spices of Morocco to the hearty dishes of Lebanon, Arab cuisine has always been a celebration of flavors and stories. The recent surge in interest and appreciation for Arab cuisine has led to the establishment of a plethora of new restaurants that are modernising traditional dishes while staying true to their roots. Situated in Gachibowli, Coalspark is one such restaurant that is creating the right sparks across plates.

“We are an Indo-Arab restaurant group based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The restaurant is popular in barbecue and Arab cuisines along with Indian and Chinese cuisines. The restaurant’s name is inspired by coal’s spark due to our barbecue-heavy menu. The first outlet was founded in Bengaluru and last year, we opened in Hyderabad,” says the owner, Rabeeh AK.

The 230-seater restaurant has launched its new barbecue menu and we couldn’t wait to dive in. On arrival at the restaurant, we were greeted with Pulpy Grape Juice which quenched our thirst. We tasted Black Pepper Chicken barbecue, Legendary Chicken barbecue served with smoky pineapple and Honey Chicken barbecue. All the dishes tasted delicious and were worth the hype. Interestingly, the pepper used to prepare Black Pepper Chicken barbecue is sourced from Kerala, known for its smoky and spicy notes. Whereas, the Honey Chicken barbecue had both a sweet and smoky after-taste. Along with its barbecue dishes, the restaurant is serving complementary four fresh fruit juice shots as well. As it continues to redefine flavours, make sure to drop by to taste the juicy barbecue dishes this month.

