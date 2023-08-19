Home Cities Hyderabad

Eliminate garbage vulnerable points: Ronald Rose to officials

The GHMC Commissioner inspected the places where GVP points were removed in Madhapur and Ayyappa Nagar on Friday.

Published: 19th August 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose has directed the officials concerned to initiate steps to eliminate garbage vulnerable points  (GVP) in the city and make suitable arrangements for efficient door-to-door garbage collection. The commissioner inspected the places where GVP points were removed in Madhapur and Ayyappa Nagar on Friday.

He interacted with the colony residents and asked about the GVP removal from the places. The residents of the colony explained to the commissioner that there is no problem with the removal of GVP and that Swachh Auto Tipper drivers are collecting the garbage from house to house on a daily basis.

Later, the commissioner went to Parvatpur Colony. Locals annoyed with the sanitary field assistant (SFA) told the commissioner that Swachh autos were not coming regularly to collect the garbage from their houses. As a result, they were left with no choice but to dump the garbage on the roadside, they said.

The commissioner instructed Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy, GHMC Additional Commissioner for Sanitation, Upender Reddy, to take disciplinary action against the SFA.

