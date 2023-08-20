Home Cities Hyderabad

Agencies invited in Hyderabad to prepare Metro-III DPRs 

Last date for submission of tenders is August 28, consultancy agencies will be selected early next month
 

Published: 20th August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited, HAML

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has floated tenders for the selection of consultants for the preparation of Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase-III Metro Rail expansion corridors recently approved by the Telangana Government, HAML Managing Director, NVS Reddy said.

A total of 12 corridors covering 278 km (8 extension corridors and 4 corridors all along the Outer Ring Road) are divided into four packages and no more than two packages will be awarded to each successful consultancy firm. The last date for submission of tenders is August 28 and consultancy agencies will be selected early next month.

The selected consultants have to first submit PPRs within two months. They will have to carry out traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, socio-environmental assessment, and alternatives analysis, and suggest suitable modes of public transport in the PPRs.

The consultants will later prepare DPRs in another three months, detailing the Metro Rail civil structures, planning of stations and depots, multi-modal integration, electric power supply, signalling and train communication, train operation plan, coaches, cost estimates, fare structure, and financial analysis, Reddy added.

The Request For Proposals (RFP) can be downloaded from August 19, 2023. Technical bids will be opened on August 28, and the shortlisted bidders’ list will be announced on August 30. The financial bids will be opened on the same day, the Letter of Award will be issued on September 6, 2023, and the signing of the agreement will take place on September 15.

