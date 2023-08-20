Home Cities Hyderabad

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe opens Sewa Kendra at Telangana High Court

By bridging the gap between the judiciary and the general public, this initiative aligns with the broader goal of making judicial services more accessible.

CJ Alok Aradhe

CJ Alok Aradhe inaugurating the e-Sewa Kendra at TS High Court on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe inaugurated the e-Sewa Kendra, situated adjacent to the New Filing Section within the premises of the Telangana High Court on Saturday. 

The e-Sewa Kendra is poised to offer a wide range of services to the litigant public, advocates, and individuals involved in legal proceedings. Going beyond its current scope, this centre aims to extend its services to encompass various aspects that include providing information about case statuses and facilitating the acquisition of digital copies of court orders. It will also leverage platforms like WhatsApp and other social media channels to deliver these services, demonstrating a commitment to achieving the Constitutional objective of ensuring access to justice for all.

By bridging the gap between the judiciary and the general public, this initiative aligns with the broader goal of making judicial services more accessible. The e-Sewa Kendra is expected to spearhead a swift transformation in the realm of judicial services, enabling a more efficient and responsive system that caters to the evolving needs of the legal landscape.

